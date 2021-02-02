LocatorX Appoints Michelle Jones as Director of Client Success

— Jones will lead client onboarding and solution implementation–

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LocatorX , an innovative tracking technology provider, today announced that Michelle Jones has been appointed director of client success. Jones is LocatorX’s first client success team member and will be responsible for client onboarding, as well as securing and allocating resources for all implementation projects and programs.

“Michelle’s 20 years of experience in materials management and her extensive background in industrial engineering will provide great insight into the value that tracking technology can bring to companies of every size,” said Steve Maul, chief revenue officer, LocatorX.

As director of client success, Jones will establish a consulting resource strategy for implementations and establish LocatorX’s internal customer team, including client support, product documentation, and training. Ultimately, Michelle will drive renewals of client subscriptions through NPS and other client satisfaction techniques.

Before joining LocatorX, Jones served as a senior labor engineer at Longbow Advantage where she managed multiple implementations of complex supply chain solutions, including warehouse management, warehouse mapping, workforce management and analytics.

Prior to Longbow Advantage, Jones served in a number of engineering and leadership positions with several companies, including Tractor Supply Company, Advance Auto Parts, J. Crew and Flowserve Corporation.

LocatorX provides accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology to retailers, manufacturers and distributors across a variety of industries. Founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, location tracking, digital engagement and counterfeit detection capabilities.

