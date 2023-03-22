L’OCCITANE en Provence opens new store location at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard. L’OCCITANE en Provence opens new store location at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard.

L’OCCITANE en Provence opens new store location at Quartier DIX30 in Brossard.

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — French luxury skincare, body care and fragrance brand L’OCCITANE en Provence is opening new store locations and store concepts across the Canada region this month.

L’OCCITANE just unveiled its latest grand opening on March 16, the newest store located in Brossard’s Quartier DIX30 – the second largest multi-purpose shopping centre in Canada.

The first store of its kind for the brand, the new L’OCCITANE boutique at Quartier DIX30 combines new eco-friendly and modular construction techniques with the core-elements of their True Stories design concept – a warm palette of materials with modern and authentic details, imagery, scents and lights – to create an immersive natural environment, inspired by the land of Provence for a sensorial experience.

Using locally-sourced and future-friendly materials, authentic plants and flowers, and impactful imagery, this Store Concept has been created to minimize its environmental impact during its entire life cycle. From manufacturing and lightweight construction to demolition and final use that allows for reversibility and recycling, the new store design and concept uphold L’OCCITANE’s core commitment to reduce waste. For outdoor enthusiasts, “leave no trace” means enjoying the beauty of nature without impacting the environment which inspired this concept for L’OCCITANE. Whether a store is being used for several months, or several years, part of the process is to plan for removal: it is designed to disappear without a trace.

Customers visiting the new store also benefit from 10% off their purchase by bringing in any used beauty and skincare products and packaging to be recycled through L’OCCITANE’s partnership with TerraCycle, aimed at limiting the number of products ending up in landfills.

The brand is also getting ready to unveil a second new store opening at Southgate Centre in Edmonton on Thursday, March 23. The first 100 customers will receive a FREE 75ML Hand Cream with any $50 purchase and anyone can enjoy 15% OFF a Full-Sized Favorite with $50 purchase (valid through Store Opening + 15 days).

Alongside these exciting new stores, a number of L’OCCITANE’s existing premium boutiques have been remodeled in the past month to enhance the customer experience in store, including locations at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, AB, Rideau Centre in Ottawa, ON, Chinook Centre in Calgary, AB, and Richmond Centre in Richmond, BC.

“L’OCCITANE has big ambitions for the Canadian business and these new boutiques and remodels are an important step forward for the brand and its customers,” Paul Blackburn, Vice President, Retail Development, “We are excited to highlight L’OCCITANE’s sustainable commitments to our existing community, and new clientele as well.”

The L’OCCITANE Quartier DIX30 Store is located at 9090 boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC J4Y 0E9. The Southgate Centre store is located at 5015 111 St NW CRU 320, T6H 4M6 Edmonton, AB.

High-res images of the new L’OCCITANE Quartier DIX30 store can be downloaded here.

About L’OCCITANE en Provence

We are Cultivators of Change

Since 1976, L’OCCITANE has shared beauty with a respect for people and nature. Its vision is to turn consumption into regeneration with the belief that every action — big or small — can make a difference. L’OCCITANE offers a luxury range of skincare, fragrances, and wellbeing products enriched with authentic, traceable ingredients. Continuing to honour the Mediterranean art de vivre — the art of living beautifully — L’OCCITANE draws from local traditions and craftsmanship to share these sensorial experiences with the world.

