Lockard & Wechsler Direct Celebrates 30 Years in Business

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lockard & Wechsler Direct (LWD), one of the nation’s leading performance marketing agencies, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. As the marketing and advertising landscapes have shifted dramatically over the last few decades, LWD has not only kept pace, but often led the way in adding new capabilities and identifying new trends. A research-first approach and commitment to best-in-class service & results for their clients have allowed LWD to progress in similar fashion to the industry it has been such an integral part of for more than a quarter century.

“When Arthur Lockard asked me to join him in running his small direct marketing agency in the early ’90s, I had no experience in advertising, and had spent my career in communications roles until that point. However, what I had learned around client service and business development served me well. Arthur retired a few years after he brought me on and it’s been an incredible ride ever since,” said Dick Wechsler, Founder and CEO of Lockard & Wechsler Direct. “I’m extremely excited to celebrate this milestone for the agency and look forward to seeing what the next 30 years bring, how the marketing industry will continue to shift, and how our team will continue to learn and grow.”

Founded in 1991, with deep roots in direct marketing – specializing in print advertising and direct mail in those early days, the shop has continued to expand its capabilities and expertise over the years, cementing themselves as a foremost expert on performance marketing across the linear TV and digital video space. LWD has maintained a dense and diverse portfolio of clients throughout its existence, working with major brands in nearly every category; from finance, education, insurance and health to consumer packaged goods, direct-to-consumer and e-commerce. Top clients over the years have included Rosetta Stone, Esurance, Sling TV, Assurance Wireless and Walmart, with Burlington Stores joining the agency’s roster most recently.

Over the years, LWD has distinguished itself as a high-touch agency that prioritizes client service, flexible media plans and always-on, real-time reporting. Clients always have access to a deep bench of highly engaged and responsive talent across all levels of the agency.

“We just completed our 20th year with LWD. I first hired them back 2001, because we were told by another media agency that L&W was the best in the DR business,” said Andy Khubani, Chairman and CEO of Ideavillage Products Corp. “They were a key component to the successful launch of Ideavillage. Dick Wechsler is not only absolutely brilliant on marketing strategy, but he has a tremendous moral compass and truly cares about making his clients highly successful. That combined with a stellar team that has excellent analytical and tactical skills to navigate the business has made them one of the most successful agencies in the industry.”

In addition to building out its capabilities and client slate, LWD has been able to grow from a four-person team of media investment specialists to a full-service performance marketing agency featuring more than 90 industry professionals, a suite of proprietary media management & analytics systems, and an undying commitment to precise, near real-time campaign measurement. “When I joined LWD, there were just four of us,” adds Carolyn Sura, LWD EVP, Media Investment Officer. “Fast forward 25 years and our team has grown to 90 and has shown no signs of slowing down. What an amazing journey it’s been! Truly a story of passion, determination, and commitment to excellence.”

A pivotal piece to the agency’s development, LWD President Asieya Pine sees an even brighter future ahead for the organization she has helped grow. “We are thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary with our valued employees, clients and vendors, all of whom have become like family over the years. Staying ahead of the crazy, ever-changing marketplace for even one year is a challenge. Navigating and guiding our clients through three decades of rapid consumer market development has only been made possible by the dedication and support of our incredible staff. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellence in everything we do, and successfully growing our client’s businesses for decades to come.”

Founded in 1991, Lockard & Wechsler Direct is the largest privately held performance marketing media agency in the US. LWD specializes in DTC acquisition, retail support and brand building anchored in data-minded strategic planning, buying and negotiation across traditional advertising and emerging digital channels.

