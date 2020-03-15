Lockdowns and entry bans imposed around the world to fight coronavirus

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners and other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.
