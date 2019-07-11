Lockheed Martin to keep Pennsylvania plant open at Trump’s request

Lockheed Martin Corp has decided to keep the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, open after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed its chief executive to continue operations, the company said on Twitter on Wednesday.
