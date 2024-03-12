It was never in doubt, but President Biden is officially the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Biden formally clinched his party’s 2024 nomination Tuesday, as Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state held primaries.
With no major challengers remaining, Biden and former President Trump were on course to collect all or nearly all the delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s contests, putting each of them over the top and making them the presumptive Democratic an
