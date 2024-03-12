President Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to make their 2024 general election rematch official on Tuesday.
That’s when the Democratic incumbent and his Republican predecessor in the White House are all-but-certain to officially clinch the two major party presidential nominations, as Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington State hold primaries.
With no major challengers left, both Biden and Trump are expected to collect all or nearly all the delegates up f
