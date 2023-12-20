SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locus Technologies (Locus), a trailblazer in cloud computing enterprise software for environmental, energy, air, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), sustainability, water, and compliance management, proudly announces the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1SM and 2SM examinations. These examinations reaffirm Locus’s unwavering dedication to maintaining exceptional standards in financial reporting management and overall system integrity, setting it apart from its competitors.

Conducted by A-Lign, a respected CPA firm, the comprehensive examination has once again validated Locus Technologies’ unparalleled commitment to stringent industry standards. The resulting CPA report attests to the company’s relentless focus on robust controls and procedures, ensuring the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of its Software as a Service (SaaS) system, placing it at the forefront of data protection in the industry.

Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO at Locus Technologies, expressed pride in the company’s continued strides in data security, stating, ‘Our successful compliance renewal further solidifies our position as an industry leader, showcasing our commitment to safeguarding our clients’ invaluable data. In our 27-year history as SaaS company we had no breaches of customer data’.

Locus’ consistent possession of these certifications since 2012 signifies the company’s steadfast dedication to excellence and its role as a standard-bearer for EHS Compliance and ESG software in providing a secure, dependable, and market-tested SaaS platform.

The recent examination by A-Lign not only reaffirms Locus Technologies’ position along with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner as an industry leader in cloud-based enterprise software but also underscores the company’s proactive approach to ensuring the highest levels of service quality and data protection for its global clientele, positioning it far ahead of its competitors.

Customers can remain assured of Locus’ unwavering commitment to delivering superior SaaS solutions and maintaining the security and reliability of customer data. For a company to receive SOC certification, it must have sufficient policies and strategies that satisfactorily protect customer’s data. SOC 1and SOC 2 certifications all require a service organization to display controls regulating their interaction with customers and customer data.

Locus leads the industry in providing cloud computing enterprise software for environmental, energy, air, ESG, sustainability, water, and compliance management. The company’s dedication to technological advancement and unparalleled data security ensures it delivers cutting-edge solutions that surpass industry standards and positions it as an industry leader in setting new benchmarks for safeguarding customer data.

About Locus Technologies

Locus gives businesses the power to be green on demand and has pioneered web-based environmental software suites. Locus software enables companies to organize and validate all critical environmental information in a single system, which includes analytical data for water, air, soil, greenhouse gases, sustainability, compliance, and environmental content. Locus software is delivered through Cloud computing (SaaS), so there is no hardware to procure, no hefty up-front license fee, and no complex set-ups. Locus also offers services to help implement and maintain environmental programs using our unique technologies.

