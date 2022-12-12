Revolutionary New Tool For Hotel Underwriting

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lodging Analytics Research & Consulting (LARC) today launched LARC GIS, a pioneering geographic information system (GIS) technological tool that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps all types of lodging industry centric data and proprietary forecasts.

Prior to the advent of LARC GIS, lenders, equity investors, developers, intermediaries/brokers, and operators focused on the lodging space, would rely on qualitative information from in-market interviews only to yield best guesses about a given hotel or site’s locational strength. This approach requires a considerable amount of time, effort, travel, and expense leaving the professional without clear data to make informed investment decisions. Now, from anywhere, access to LARC GIS provides users the ability to efficiently and cost effectively obtain detailed, accurate and relevant data informing those decisions while generating a better understanding of a specific location.

“The LARC GIS Dashboard enables a user to view and download data tied to a custom defined trade zone for any hotel or development site in the country and compare it to the market average, the national average and other hotels,” said Daniel H. Lesser, Co-Founder & Managing Director of LARC. Evan Weiss, Co-Founder & Managing Director of LARC said, “LARC GIS homes in on critical inventory adjusted data that every lodging industry market participant relies upon including current and 5-year forecasts: Economic Activity, Office Employment, Retail Sales, Meeting Space, Leisure Demand, and RevPAR.”

Ryan Meliker, Co-Founder & President of LARC said, “LARC GIS is a one-of-a-kind data analytics platform that culminates in The LARC Score – A proprietary metric that enables users to objectively quantify the quality of any hotel location and development site in the U.S. in terms of its proximity to demand generators relative to competitive supply. The LARC Score offers three sub-scores based on a geographic location’s strength related to the three primary hotel demand segments: Corporate Transient Score, Group Score, and Leisure Score.”

LARC will be hosting a live demonstration of the tool on Thursday December 15, 2022, at 1:00PM Eastern Time. You may register for the demonstration here or by emailing information@larcanalytics.com.

For a free trial or custom demonstration of LARC GIS email: information@larcanalytics.com

Lodging Analytics Research and Consulting (LARC) provides a full suite of premium services to assist real estate and lodging companies to formulate astute business decisions through transparent and advanced analytics-driven forecasting. LARC’s methodology is based on a deep analytical approach, customized for each situation, resulting in the best possible analysis, and enabling our clients to make better business decisions. LARC was born from a background that combines expertise on/in: Wall Street, Hotel Operations, Lodging Consulting and Investment Advisory and Direct Hotel Investments. Through this unique combination, LARC knows and understands the hotel industry from a variety of angles. LARC identifies what drives various lodging markets and most importantly, that each hotel market is distinct with disparate fundamental drivers. This background creates an unparalleled expertise in desktop analysis and forecasting across the lodging industry.

Lodging Analytics Research and Consulting (LARC) headquarters is located at 200 West 41st Street, Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 USA. For more information contact: Ryan Meliker at ryan.meliker@larcanalytics.com 929.416.4783; Daniel H. Lesser at daniel.lesser@larcanalytics.com 212.300.6684 x101; Evan Weiss at evan.weiss@larcanalytics.com 212.300.6684 x102 https://www.larcanalytics.com/