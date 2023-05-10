Reports a Strong First Quarter with Net Investment Income of $0.40 Per Share, a 69% Increase from the Prior Quarter and its Third Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Investment Income

Announces Distribution of $0.22 Per Share for the Second Quarter of 2023, a 22% Increase as Compared to $0.18 Per Share during the First Quarter of 2023

Began Purchasing Shares Under its New Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“Logan Ridge”, “LRFC”, “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported Net Investment Income (“NII”) of $1.1 million or $0.40 per share, inclusive of $0.06 of non-recurring net investment income, which marks the Company’s third consecutive quarter of positive NII and a 69% increase over the prior quarter.

Net asset value decreased to $34.63 per share as of March 31, 2023 from $35.04 per share in the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2023, our portfolio consisted of investments in 59 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $203.3 million. During the quarter, the Company made approximately $7.4 million of investments and had approximately $6.7 million in repayments and sales of investments, resulting in net deployment of approximately $0.7 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 1,625 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $34,000, under its $5.0 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2023, which resulted in an increase to the net asset value per share of $0.01.

Subsequent Events

On May 9, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a distribution of $0.22 per share payable on May 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 22, 2023.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, said, “During the first quarter of 2023, we continued down the strong growth path we created in 2022. The steps we took in 2022 to reposition the Company’s investment portfolio by exiting non-income producing legacy equity assets, significantly increasing the portfolio’s diversification, and growing the Company’s exposure to credits originated by the BC Partners Credit platform continued to pay off as we recorded a third straight quarter of positive NII, which grew by over 70% compared to the prior quarter. This improved operating performance, coupled with a substantially lower cost of debt capital compared to the same period in the prior year, allowed our Board of Directors to approve an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share declared in the previous quarter to $0.22 per share. Additionally, we have begun repurchasing shares through the share repurchase program that was authorized by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2023. As we look forward into the rest of 2023, we will continue to focus on maximizing the earnings power of the Company’s stronger balance sheet and more efficient capital structure to further increase stockholder total returns.”

Selected Financial Information

Total investment income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $2.0 million, to $5.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Results of Operations

Operating results for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total investment income $ 5,256 $ 3,337 Total expenses 4,183 4,388 Net investment income (loss) 1,073 (1,051 ) Net realized loss on investments (1,506 ) (36 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments (217 ) 229 Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations $ (650 ) $ (858 )

Investment income

The composition of our investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 was as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income $ 4,768 $ 3,197 Payment-in-kind interest 464 132 Dividend income 14 — Other income 10 8 Total investment income $ 5,256 $ 3,337

Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investments as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 at amortized cost and the fair value of investments was as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31, 2023 Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 144,304 65.4 % $ 137,563 67.7 % Second Lien Debt 8,444 3.8 % 6,775 3.3 % Subordinated Debt 26,573 12.1 % 24,696 12.1 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 4,622 2.1 % 4,207 2.1 % Joint Venture 470 0.2 % 456 0.2 % Equity 36,065 16.4 % 29,640 14.6 % Total $ 220,478 100.0 % $ 203,337 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2022 Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 143,047 64.9 % $ 136,896 67.3 % Second Lien Debt 8,283 3.8 % 6,464 3.2 % Subordinated Debt 26,571 12.0 % 25,851 12.7 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 6,185 2.8 % 4,972 2.4 % Joint Venture 414 0.2 % 403 0.2 % Equity 36,016 16.3 % 29,006 14.2 % Total $ 220,516 100.0 % $ 203,592 100.0 %

Interest Rate Risk

Based on our March 31, 2023 consolidated statements of assets and liabilities, the following table shows the annual impact on net income (excluding the potential related incentive fee impact) of base rate changes in interest rates (considering interest rate floors for variable rate securities) assuming no changes in our investment and borrowing structure (dollars in thousands):

Basis Point Change Increase

(decrease) in

interest income (Increase)

decrease in

interest expense Increase

(decrease) in

net income Up 300 basis points $ 4,493 $ (1,776 ) $ 2,717 Up 200 basis points 2,995 (1,184 ) 1,811 Up 100 basis points 1,498 (592 ) 906 Down 100 basis points (1,498 ) 592 (906 ) Down 200 basis points (2,977 ) 1,184 (1,793 ) Down 300 basis points $ (4,372 ) $ 1,776 $ (2,596 )

Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results. Stockholders, prospective stockholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the call or attend the webcast.

To access the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and use the conference ID 5295745. A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11 through May 18.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on our Company’s website www.loganridgefinance.com in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/26khk7wn. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market companies. The Company invests in performing, well-established middle-market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit www.loganridgefinance.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors, and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm’s offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31,

2023 As of December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $192,249 and $191,435, respectively) $ 176,832 $ 177,268 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $28,229 and $29,081, respectively) 26,505 26,324 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $220,478 and $220,516, respectively) 203,337 203,592 Cash and cash equivalents 9,347 6,793 Interest and dividend receivable 1,209 1,578 Prepaid expenses 2,514 2,682 Other assets 62 65 Total assets $ 216,469 $ 214,710 LIABILITIES 2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,333 and $1,421, respectively) 48,667 48,579 2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,088 and $1,117, respectively) 13,912 13,883 KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,238 and $1,322, respectively) 57,140 54,615 Management and incentive fees payable 932 933 Interest and financing fees payable 1,469 973 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 516 722 Total liabilities $ 122,636 $ 119,705 Commitments and contingencies NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,709,583 and 2,711,068 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 27 $ 27 Additional paid in capital 191,007 191,038 Total distributable loss (97,201 ) (96,060 ) Total net assets $ 93,833 $ 95,005 Total liabilities and net assets $ 216,469 $ 214,710 Net asset value per share $ 34.63 $ 35.04

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments $ 4,604 $ 2,383 Affiliate investments 164 719 Control investments — 95 Total interest income 4,768 3,197 Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 416 (1) 85 Affiliate investments 48 47 Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income 464 132 Dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments — — Affiliate investments 14 — Total dividend income 14 — Other income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 10 — Affiliate investments — 8 Total other income 10 8 Total investment income 5,256 3,337 EXPENSES Interest and financing expenses 2,069 2,188 Base management fee 930 1,027 Directors’ expense 135 103 Administrative service fees 257 120 General and administrative expenses 792 950 Total expenses 4,183 4,388 NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) 1,073 (1,051 ) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS Net realized (loss) gain on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (1,506 ) (36 ) Net realized (loss) gain on investments (1,506 ) (36 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (1,250 ) (1,150 ) Affiliate investments 1,033 1,303 Control investments — 76 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments (217 ) 229 Total net realized and change in unrealized (loss) gain on investments (1,723 ) 193 NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (650 ) $ (858 ) NET DECREASE IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING

FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC & DILUTED $ (0.24 ) $ (0.32 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

– BASIC & DILUTED 2,710,990 2,711,068 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.18 $ —

(1) During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $0.2 million of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item.