LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 24, 2023 to the holders of record on March 22, 2023.
Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857
