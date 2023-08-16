LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to the holders of record on September 15, 2023.

