LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $268,000 or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2023 of $596,000 or $0.98 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Total loans were $168.5 million on March 31, 2024 compared to loans in 2023 of $160.6 million. Deposits were $194.6 million on March 31, 2024 compared to deposits in 2023 of $209.3 million. Total assets on March 31, 2024 were $243.5 million compared to assets in 2023 of $253.8 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 03/31/24 03/31/23 Total assets $243,484 $253,819 Loans receivable, net 168,491 160,583 Allowance for loan losses 2,934 2,947 Cash and cash equivalents 2,588 3,531 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 0 3,000 Securities available for sale 57,318 73,149 Federal Home Loan Bank and AGM stock 3,150 3,148 Deposits 194,598 209,278 Borrowings 26,136 21,251 Shareholders’ equity 20,801 21,329 Shares O/S end of period 612,822 609,431 Nonperforming loans 545 609 Real estate owned – – Three months ended 03/31 2024 2023 Interest income (including Logansport Investments, Inc.) $3,088 $2,787 Interest expense 1,474 844 Net interest income 1,614 1,943 Provision for loan losses – – Net interest income after provision 1,614 1,943 Gain on sale of loans 51 3 Total other income 240 259 General, admin. & other expense 1,653 1,539 Earnings before income taxes 252 666 Income tax expense (16) 70 Net earnings $268 $596 Basic earnings per share $0.44 $0.98 Diluted earnings per share $0.44 $0.98 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,822 609,431

