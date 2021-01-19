Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Loggerhead Marinelife Center Welcomes Worldwide Hike2O in a Virtual Landscape

Loggerhead Marinelife Center Welcomes Worldwide Hike2O in a Virtual Landscape

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Juno Beach, FL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2021-01-19 19:45:07 – Juno Beach – (PR Distribution™) — No matter your location, hit the trails with Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) for its second annual Hike2O! This year, backpackers from around the globe can spread education, raise awareness and funds for marine conservation by registering for the virtual hike. The highly-anticipated outing will begin on Friday, March 5 to March 7, 2021, and will be led by LMC staff biologists and trail guides from the Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association (FTA). 

Undoubtedly, the ocean and interconnected waterways are the common denominators to all living species. But unbeknownst to many are the basic necessities that these waterways possess. While covering 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, it supplies half of the breathing air, fresh water and overall food supply down the line. However, frequent threats to water quality such as harmful algae blooms, hypoxia, or low oxygen levels have prompted more educational programs for environmental literacy, such as Hike2O.

“Last year, we were able to offer conservation education to nearly 900,000 individuals through fundraising events like this one,” said LMC Director of Education, Hannah Campbell. “There is power in connecting people to our coastal systems in that more will understand its impact on our economy, marine education, and overall human health.”

True to its original design, Hike2O will also be hosting an in-person component. In-person participants will meet at the Everglades Youth Conservation Camp (EYCC) where hiking enthusiasts can board a complimentary shuttle to the trailheads. Two groups will separate, trek 30 miles of the Ocean to Lake hiking trail, and meet back at the camp to symbolize the interconnectedness of Florida’s natural waterways. Each mile will have natural sightseeing from cypress swamps to wet prairies buzzing with wildlife. Following the hike, guests can enjoy a finger-licking good cookout and a fun awards ceremony. 

The outdoors are still open! Interested hikers can register for this year’s international event. Virtual hikes are unlimited, the in-person hike is capped to 40 participants. Registration is $25 for virtual hikers of all ages, $125 for full-event hikers ages 18 and older. All proceeds will directly support education outreach to non-coastal schools and promote environmental stewardship of fresh and saltwater systems. 

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, which hosts world-class angling and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world’s most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests free-of-charge each year. The Center’s conservation team works with 90 local and international organizations across six continents to form partnerships and share conservation initiatives and best practices that are core to its mission of ocean conservation. The Center is expanding and has launched its Waves of Progress capital expansion campaign, designed to accelerate and amplify LMC’s conservation and education impact. When complete, the facility will offer one of the world’s most advanced and unique experiences for guests and scientific partners. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/loggerhead-marinelife-center-welcomes-worldwide-hike2o-in-a-virtual-landscape/8360532

CONTACT: Company: Loggerhead Marinelife Center
Phone Number: 5616278280
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.