LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at November Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today announced it will present at the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

  • 10th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress. Panel and presentation in Barcelona, Spain on November 13 at 9:55 a.m. CET and 5:35 p.m. CET, respectively.
  • Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. Presentation in London, United Kingdom on November 21 at 10:40 a.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of LogicBio’s website. A replay of these presentations will become available approximately one hour after each event and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com.

Contacts:

Brian Luque
Associate Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
951-206-1200

Stephanie Simon
Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]
617-581-9333

 

