LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announces the appointment of Brady Farrell as its new Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Farrell joins LogicMark with extensive sales experience at various MedTech firms. Most recently, he was vice president of sales at KBK Healthcare Consulting where he was responsible for the leadership and direction of key business partner engagements, business development and strategic planning. Prior to this role, Mr. Farrell served as sales director at Avinger Medical where he led a team of eight territory sales managers and clinical specialists. He also led a team of regional sales directors and clinical specialists during his role as Vice President of Sales at Monarch Medical Technologies prior to joining Avinger Medical. Mr. Farrell also worked as Regional Sales Director at Argon Medical Devices where he led a record-setting sales team of ten territory managers and clinical specialists. Prior to Argon Medical Devices, Mr. Farrell spent 14 years at 3M Healthcare as a Regional Sales Director where he built a record setting sales and clinical team of 14 sales and clinical specialists. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications at the University of Phoenix.

LogicMark CEO Chia-Lin Simmons commented, “Brady’s various leadership sales roles at different MedTech firms will be invaluable in helping LogicMark drive sales growth as we expand our distribution and launch new innovative products in our efforts to be strong leaders in the care economy. We are confident that Brady will play a vital role in helping us achieve our ambitious sales goals.”

Mr. Farrell commented, “I am excited about the opportunity to join LogicMark and contribute to the success of such an innovative Company within this emerging market. I am confident that my prior experiences and background will enable me to make a significant contribution in working with the sales team to drive sales growth within this exciting market.”

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

