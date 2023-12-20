New Mobile Medical Alert Device to Offer Increased Independence and Flexibility

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, today announced the launch of its new mobile medical alert device, Freedom Alert Mini. The device is an advancement in LogicMark’s product suite, offering fall detection and GPS location as a comprehensive mobile solution that meets the developing needs of today’s seniors and their caregivers.

With Freedom Alert Mini, LogicMark addresses the increasing demand for seniors to stay safe while maintaining their independence. As a mobile device, the compact size makes it discreet and easy to carry, helping customers feel comfortable using it in their daily lives. The GPS location services provide essential safety features, reassuring users and their families with precise, dependable location tracking that caters to different lifestyle needs.

“Offering the Freedom Alert Mini is a meaningful advancement in our work to make it easier for caregivers to confidently care for those they love,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “In today’s world, where the care economy is constantly changing, innovation needs to be proactive, not just reactive. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but anticipate the evolving requirements of both seniors and their caregivers.”

As an out-of-home, on-the-go device, Freedom Alert Mini is designed to provide seniors with flexibility and independence, while providing continuous protection and communication. Its 4G LTE connectivity eliminates the need for a landline and offers two-way communication for reliable and immediate contact with caregivers or emergency services, regardless of location.

Freedom Alert Mini features include:

Patented Fall Detection Technology – AI-enabled technology that detects falls and automatically alerts caregivers or emergency services.

AI-enabled technology that detects falls and automatically alerts caregivers or emergency services. Geo-Fencing – Caregivers are notified when the device exits the map boundary that has been previously set.

Caregivers are notified when the device exits the map boundary that has been previously set. Two-Way Communication – Full communication with a monitoring service who will dispatch emergency services for support and care.

Full communication with a monitoring service who will dispatch emergency services for support and care. Extended Battery – 6 days in ‘Always On’ mode and 30 days in ‘Always Off.’

6 days in ‘Always On’ mode and 30 days in ‘Always Off.’ GPS-Location Services – Provides accurate location tracking for enhanced safety.

Provides accurate location tracking for enhanced safety. Caregiver Companion App – Provides emergency notifications, enables location monitoring and facilitates device setup. Available for iOS or Android.

To learn more about Freedom Alert Mini, or to purchase a device today, visit https://www.logicmark.com/product/freedom-alert-mini/ .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct to consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the reverse stock splits described above and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.