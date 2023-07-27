LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) a provider of personal emergency response systems, health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on August 10, 2023.

Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO, will host a live investor call and webcast the same day at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) to review the results.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call must register to obtain their dial-in and pin number here https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbefd2f6f723340eaa682c4fe37d12aec.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uz9fo83g.

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the investor relations website.

About Us

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and the confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. For more information visit LogicMark.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long-range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

