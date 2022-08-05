LogicMark, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, announces today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) the same day, to review financial results and provide a corporate update. Following management’s remarks there will be a formal question and answer session.

To register and listen to the webcast please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z2eyk375.

For investors who wish to participate by telephone, please use the following dial-in credentials:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 672-2415

US Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1952

Conference ID: 60124

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. The company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers could afford. LogicMark’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. The company was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For more information on projects and services, visit LogicMark.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements reflect LogicMark’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding LogicMark’s successful execution of its business strategy. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to LogicMark or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to LogicMark and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause LogicMark’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

CORE IR

Investor@logicmark.com

516 222 2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com

917 885 7378