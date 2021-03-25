Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LogicMonitor Recognized as 2021 G2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Market Leader

LogicMonitor Recognized as 2021 G2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Market Leader

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform named a leader in five categories; receives highest overall customer satisfaction rating

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, was today named a market leader in five IT monitoring categories in G2’s Spring 2021 Report, including in the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring and Network Monitoring categories. G2 report rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews written by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

In G2’s Spring 2021 Report, LogicMonitor received the highest overall customer satisfaction rating for the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring category and the Network Monitoring category, as well as the top momentum score. G2 recognized LogicMonitor as a market leader in Application Performance Monitoring, Log Monitoring and Website Monitoring, citing its ease of use, industry relationships and overall results. Additionally, LogicMonitor was designated by G2 as a high performer in the AIOps, Container Monitoring and Log Analysis categories.

“Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we work hard every day to ensure their satisfaction and success,” said Christina Kosmowski, President of LogicMonitor. “This recognition from G2 is extremely meaningful to us and serves to further underscore our dedication to innovation, execution and results on behalf of our customers across the globe.”

High praise from LogicMonitor customers on G2 includes:

  • LogicMonitor improved our enterprise monitoring capability:LogicMonitor has allowed us to monitor our enterprise in a way not possible before.”
  • Miracle monitoring solution: “LogicMonitor is capable of scaling from ten machines to thousands of machines as easily as three clicks. The greatest strengths of the tool is the programmability that it has.”
  • LogicMonitor is the logical choice: “LogicMonitor is easy to use and yet very powerful. The customer care team is also very accessible and very willing to help with customization.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn what real users have to say about LogicMonitor by downloading the G2 Spring 2021 Report for Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring and Network Monitoring and leave your own review of LogicMonitor on G2’s LogicMonitor review page.

About LogicMonitor®
At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

Contact
Anna Lindsey
LogicMonitor
Tel: (805) 323-3901
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.