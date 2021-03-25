LogicMonitor Recognized as 2021 G2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Market Leader

Cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform named a leader in five categories; receives highest overall customer satisfaction rating

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, was today named a market leader in five IT monitoring categories in G2’s Spring 2021 Report, including in the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring and Network Monitoring categories. G2 report rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews written by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

In G2’s Spring 2021 Report, LogicMonitor received the highest overall customer satisfaction rating for the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring category and the Network Monitoring category, as well as the top momentum score. G2 recognized LogicMonitor as a market leader in Application Performance Monitoring, Log Monitoring and Website Monitoring, citing its ease of use, industry relationships and overall results. Additionally, LogicMonitor was designated by G2 as a high performer in the AIOps, Container Monitoring and Log Analysis categories.

“Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we work hard every day to ensure their satisfaction and success,” said Christina Kosmowski, President of LogicMonitor. “This recognition from G2 is extremely meaningful to us and serves to further underscore our dedication to innovation, execution and results on behalf of our customers across the globe.”

High praise from LogicMonitor customers on G2 includes:

LogicMonitor improved our enterprise monitoring capability: “LogicMonitor has allowed us to monitor our enterprise in a way not possible before.”

: “LogicMonitor is capable of scaling from ten machines to thousands of machines as easily as three clicks. The greatest strengths of the tool is the programmability that it has.” LogicMonitor is the logical choice: “LogicMonitor is easy to use and yet very powerful. The customer care team is also very accessible and very willing to help with customization.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn what real users have to say about LogicMonitor by downloading the G2 Spring 2021 Report for Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring and Network Monitoring and leave your own review of LogicMonitor on G2’s LogicMonitor review page.

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .