Logistics Software Market: Driving Efficiency in Supply Chain Management

New York, US, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the recent Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Logistic Software Market Information by Software Type, End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Logistic Software Market could thrive at a rate of 8.31% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 17.76 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

Logistics software refers to a suite of tools and applications designed to manage and optimize logistics operations in industries such as transportation, manufacturing, retail, and others. These software solutions help businesses to streamline their supply chain processes, automate logistics management tasks, and improve visibility and tracking throughout the supply chain.

The logistics software market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for automation and digitization of logistics operations, the growing need for cost savings and efficiency, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of established players and new entrants competing for market share. Logistics software is used by a wide range of businesses across various industries, including transportation and logistics providers, manufacturers, retailers, and others. It is particularly useful for businesses with complex logistics operations and large supply chains, as it can help to streamline and optimize tasks such as transportation management, warehouse management, and inventory management.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4420

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Logistic Software industry include:

Advantech Corporation

Digilogistics

UTI Worldwide Inc.

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

Logistic Software Market Report Overview

Report Metrics Details Logistic Software Market Size by 2030 USD 17.76 Billion (2030) Logistic Software Market CAGR during 2020-2030 8.31% Base Year 2020 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers is the benefits of logistics software such as cost, time saver, proper managing of labors are the driving factors for the growth of the global logistics software market.

Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Industry Updates:

November 2021- JDA Software announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop cloud-based supply chain solutions for businesses. The partnership aimed to help businesses increase agility and resilience in their supply chain operations.

JDA Software announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop cloud-based supply chain solutions for businesses. The partnership aimed to help businesses increase agility and resilience in their supply chain operations. October 2021 – SAP announced the launch of its new logistics management system, SAP Logistics Business Network. The system is designed to provide real-time visibility and collaboration capabilities across the entire supply chain.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growing popularity of online shopping has increased the demand for logistic software solutions. With the increasing number of online orders, companies need to efficiently manage and track their inventory, shipments, and deliveries. Logistic software helps businesses to manage their logistics operations and track shipments in real time. This has led to a significant increase in the adoption of logistic software among e-commerce companies.

Market Restraints:

One of the major challenges facing the logistic software market is the high implementation and maintenance costs associated with these solutions. The cost of implementing logistic software solutions can be significant, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, the cost of maintaining these solutions can also be high, which may deter some businesses from adopting these solutions.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the logistics software market. With the pandemic causing disruptions in the global supply chain, businesses are increasingly relying on logistics software to manage their operations efficiently. The need for contactless delivery and reduced human contact has also led to an increased demand for logistics software. On the other hand, the pandemic has caused a decline in global trade, which has hurt the logistics software market. The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic has also led to a decrease in investments in logistics software by businesses. Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the logistics software market has been a mix of both positive and negative factors.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Logistic Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/logistic-software-market-4420

Market Segmentation

By Software Type – The software types in the market include Warehouse Management, Labor management, Transportation management, and Data management.

The software types in the market include Warehouse Management, Labor management, Transportation management, and Data management. By End-User – By End-user the segment includes Automotive, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others

Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for logistics software, primarily due to the presence of a large number of established vendors in the region and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by businesses of all sizes. The US and Canada are the two largest markets in the region, with a high demand for logistics software solutions across various industries. Further, Europe is also a significant market for logistics software, with a growing demand for automation and digitization of logistics processes. The region is characterized by a highly developed transportation infrastructure and a high degree of government regulation, which has created a favorable environment for logistics software vendors. The UK, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region, but the market is also growing in other countries such as Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Customization Request – Submit a request to customize the report according to your unique requirements.

Additionally, the APAC market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the growing awareness of the benefits of logistics software, and the expanding e-commerce industry. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region, with a high demand for logistics software solutions in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and retail. However, the region is also characterized by significant variations in regulatory frameworks, cultural norms, and technological infrastructure, which can present unique challenges for logistics software vendors operating in the market.

Browse the Japanese language version of the Logistic Software Market Report.

Related Reports:

Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) Market – The Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market industry is projected to grow from USD 5.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 45.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

– The Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) market industry is projected to grow from USD 5.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 45.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Data Catalog Market – Data Catalog Market Size was valued at USD 0.35 Billion in 2021. The Data Catalog industry is projected to grow from USD 0.66 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.10 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.33% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

– Data Catalog Market Size was valued at USD 0.35 Billion in 2021. The Data Catalog industry is projected to grow from USD 0.66 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.10 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.33% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Personal Computer as a Service (PCaaS) Market – The personal computer as a service (PCaaS) market industry is projected to grow from USD 0.17 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.28 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.53% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: