LogistiCare and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) Partner to Deliver Holiday Gifts and Spread Cheer to Local Philadelphia Families in Need

Local Families Connected to VOADV’s Adopt A Family Program for Assistance in Coordination With Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families & George Washington High School

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for Philadelphia Medicaid participants, and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) are partnering to deliver holiday gifts and spread cheer to local Philadelphia families in need this year. This unique partnership, further strengthened by relationships with the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families and George Washington High School, will ensure holiday gifts and meals are delivered to local Philadelphia families in need through VOADV’s annual Adopt A Family program.

Since 2011, VOADV’s Adopt A Family program has provided holiday gifts, meals, and more to vulnerable families and children all around the Delaware Valley – from Southern New Jersey to Philadelphia and the city’s suburbs – through the generous support of local corporate partners and individual donors. However, compounding fears about public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with economic factors like unemployment or job loss, have made it particularly challenging for some individuals to celebrate the holiday season in 2020.

“This year, we have seen a drastic increase in individuals reaching out in need of assistance due to the pandemic,” explained Daniel L. Lombardo, President and CEO of VOADV. “With our Adopt A Family program, we have been able to support nearly 1,000 families in 2020 – a record-breaking number for our organization. For us, it’s not about simply giving toys or food – it is about making sure these families experience joy, wonder, and, most importantly, hope this holiday season. That is what the holidays are truly all about.”

Since March, LogistiCare has adapted their services nationally by leveraging their transportation expertise to more effectively meet the holistic needs of the communities they serve – moving away from solely transporting patients to delivering of food and groceries, and even transporting certified home health aides to patient homes through numerous creative partnerships. LogistiCare’s growing relationships with state departments, city officials, nonprofits like Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, food banks, municipalities, school systems, and government entities represents the company’s desire and ability to make a positive impact on the lives of residents in need within Philadelphia and throughout the state.

“This time of year, the simple act of lending a helping hand can be the most impactful gift you can give,” said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogistiCare. “LogistiCare focuses on making connections – both to care and to the communities it serves. By partnering with our friends at Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, LogistiCare is able to leverage its transportation network to not only expand these connections, but also to deepen them in a meaningful way by doing our part to give back to the greater Philadelphia community.”

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families offered their guidance in identifying families in need of assistance through valuable connections within the School District of Philadelphia. George Washington High School is one of the City-supported Philadelphia Community Schools. Working with a network of support staff – social workers, mental health specialists, bilingual interpreters, and more – at George Washington High School, families were identified to receive gifts and holiday meals through VOADV’s Adopt A Family program. To make the burden easier for these families, LogistiCare identified transportation providers based in Philadelphia – Wheels Take You There Transportation, Reliable Transit, and Medical Transportation Providers – who offered to pick-up the gifts and holiday meals from VOADV’s Collingswood, NJ office and transport everything directly to the families at their homes throughout North Philadelphia and the greater Northeast communities.

“We’re grateful to VOADV and LogistiCare for adopting many George Washington High School families this holiday season and safely delivering food and gifts,” said Caitlyn Boyle, Community School Coordinator with the Office of Children and Families. “As a Community School, we want to make sure that students and families always feel supported and connected no matter what challenges they face. Thanks to the generosity of our partners, we’ve been able to make that happen this holiday season.”

If you are in need of assistance, contact Volunteers of America Delaware Valley at [email protected] or (856) 854-4660 or visit www.voadv.org for more information.

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visit www.logisticare.com.

About Volunteers of America Delaware Valley

Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) is a local affiliate of the national, non-profit organization, Volunteers of America, and provides essential services to our community’s most vulnerable individuals. Each year, VOADV serves more than 13,000 individuals throughout the southern New Jersey and Philadelphia region and operates more than 40 high quality, outcome-driven assistance programs – from homelessness, reentry, veterans assistance and affordable housing services to specialized programs for victims of human trafficking and individuals with addiction, traumatic brain injury and intellectual disabilities. To learn more, visit: www.voadv.org.

Attachments

LogistiCareVOADV3

LogistiCareVOADV2

CONTACT: Lauren Schiavo Thomas/Boyd Communications (856) 296-7347 [email protected]