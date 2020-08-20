LogistiCare Partners with Liberty Resources to Deliver 75 Tons of Food to Disabled Philadelphia Residents In Need

Daniel Torrance of Liberty Resources (right) hands boxes of fresh produce to Rashera Sharpe (left) and Karimah Cannon (center), both of Patterson Transportation, a LogistiCare transportation provider responsible for delivering food to Philadelphia residents with disabilities in need.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Philadelphia, P.A. – LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company, is partnering with Liberty Resources, Inc. to deliver food to Philadelphia residents in need. The delivery of food is an initiative first launched by LogistiCare in New Jersey when the company received approval to use its excess capacity to deliver food. The company is now delivering food in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, with more states coming online. Since April, LogistiCare and Liberty Resources have delivered nearly 5,500 meals to residents in Philadelphia, averaging approximately 882 households per month.

Liberty Resources is the Center for Independent Living in Philadelphia, which advocates for and works with people with disabilities to ensure their civil rights and equal access to all aspects of life in the community. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Resources operated a small food pantry, serving approximately 50-70 households once a month. When the pandemic began, Liberty Resources heard about issues with food access from the individuals they serve – with households no longer able to get to the store or a local food pantry, some even forced to go without food altogether.

Liberty Resources sought a solution, turning to the City of Philadelphia, the Share Food Program, Live Nation and LogistiCare to help get food into the hands of a greater number of those in need. LogistiCare’s local transportation providers – Patterson Transportation, Medical Transportation Providers, LLC, Wheels Take You There Transportation – was called upon to deliver food packages right to the homes of certain food-insecure members of the community who were not able to obtain food elsewhere.

To date, the partnership is yielding an average food distribution of 5 tons of food per week, delivering more than 75 tons of food since efforts first began. Food insecurity in Philadelphia existed long before the pandemic hit; however, it has been exacerbated for communities that often rely on subsidized supports and community resources such as food pantries. The disabled community comprises 16% of Philadelphia residents.

“A large part percentage of our disabled community are at high risk for COVID-19 and do not have the supports/means to access food at city-wide distribution centers,” said Lauren Alden, an Independent Living Services Manager at Liberty Resources, Inc. “We saw an immediate need for food delivery so Philadelphians with disabilities could remain safe and independent. While the demand is high, we are serving close to 900 households a month through the partnerships with LogistiCare, the Share Food Program, Live Nation and the City of Philadelphia. Pandemic or not, no person or family should go without food in a city that has the organizations and services to provide food. Liberty Resources and our partners quickly organized efforts to make sure we could get food to the homes that need it the most.”

“The pandemic has created a great need for expanded nutrition benefits for those most at risk of contracting COVID-19, especially as the economic crisis continues and food insecurity increases across the country,” said Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Ensuring that every older adult and person with a disability has access to nutritious food and meals in their own home is a key strategy to contain the virus.”

Collaboration has been the key to the program’s success to date. A list of food recipients and food packages are provided to LogistiCare by Liberty Resources and the Share Food Program. LogistiCare then uses pre-existing resources with its local transportation partners to create routes and deliver food those who need it most.

“We are so pleased to partner with Liberty Resources and the Share Food Program in delivering food to households, who due to their disabilities have suffered even greater hardships than many during the COVID crisis,” said Kathryn Stalmack, SVP and General Counsel of LogistiCare. “Access to food should not be a barrier to health and quality of life. This partnership is of great importance and is one that provides great satisfaction to us and to our transportation providers in Philadelphia who are making it happen.”

Liberty Resources is offering contact free deliveries for individuals with disabilities who cannot access a food distribution site either them self or through a family member or caregiver. To be added to the waiting list, please call or text (215) 709-9619.

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare:

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare, visit www.logisticare.com.

About Liberty Resources, Inc.:

Liberty Resources Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Pennsylvania that has served the disabled community for 40 years. Liberty Resources provides advocacy and additional services that protect an individual’s right to choose the care he or she wants and needs while remaining safely and comfortably in their home. Its home care services include non-medical personal care, homemaking and personal organization, companionship, and mobility products and home modifications. For more information about Liberty Resources, Inc., visit http://libertyresources.org/.

# # #

Attachment

LogistiCareLibertyResources1

CONTACT: Liz Thomas Thomas Boyd Communications (609) 923-9946 [email protected]