The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Logistics Market Research Report Information By Transportation Type, Logistic Type, End User, And Region – Forecast Till 2030” In 2021, the logistics market was estimated to be worth USD 9,45,963.8 million. During the forecast period (2022 – 2030), the logistics industry is expected to expand from USD 10,10,289.34 million in 2022 to USD 16,01,196.16 million. This is a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80%. The primary market drivers accelerating market expansion are the expanding e-commerce sector and the rising demand for logistics operations.

E-commerce is the term used to describe the purchasing and selling of goods over the internet. The delivery of items to clients is covered by third-party service providers. Additionally, the e-commerce industry makes use of logistics services to manage and monitor the supply chains of e-commerce companies, freeing up these companies to focus on marketing and other business activities.

Due to the numerous benefits that logistics provides the e-commerce industry, the use of these services is thus growing rapidly, driving the market’s expansion. For instance, the most current report from UNCTAD, the UN agency for trade and development, estimated that e-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion in 2018, or 30% of GDP, and was published in April 2020. 83% of all e-commerce in 2018 was B2B, valued at $21 trillion, while B2C e-commerce was valued at $4.4 trillion. The success is linked to cross-border sales and the quick expansion of clients. According to a research, over 1.4 billion individuals bought things online in 2018, with China, the United States, and Japan dominating consumer e-commerce sales.



The main drivers of globalisation include also the expansion of the economy and shifting market dynamics. As globalisation progresses, there is an increase in many trade-related activities. Additionally, this development has had a substantial impact on the growth of the international market. For clients who are budget conscious and want a wider variety of high-quality products delivered on time, logistics services are becoming more and more crucial. As a result, globalization-driven increases in trading activity are what are driving the market’s growth. For example, India and the UK declared in December 2020 that they intended to finish their free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2021, which would cover goods like medicines, fintech, chemicals, defence manufacturing, petroleum, and food.

As a result, the CAGR of the market has increased in recent years due to the rise of trade-related agreements.

The industry has seen a rise in automation as well. One of the major trends providing profitable potential in the sector is the introduction of logistics 4.0. For instance, the mobile commerce platform giant Movile Group invested in the last-mile delivery startup Mensajeros Urbanos in Colombia in July 2020. It plans to increase its activities in ten important cities in Mexico and Colombia. In order to further shorten delivery windows and offer same-day delivery, it is anticipated that 50 urban warehouses will be opened in ten cities. As a result, another element fueling the expansion of the logistics market analysis is businesses’ ongoing efforts to provide effective last-mile deliveries.



Segmentation:

The market is divided into aviation, water transportation, rail transportation, and roads based on the logistics transportation type.

The logistics market is divided into first party, second party, and third party depending on the type of logistics.

The logistics market is divided into Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas, according to Logistics End User.

The analysis offers market insights for each region separately, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America generated USD 4,33,251.42 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the course of the research period. The region’s development can be attributed to the presence of a well developed infrastructure in terms of rail and road connectivity.

The United States is one of the region’s major markets for logistics thanks to its highly integrated supply chain network that connects producers and consumers via a variety of transport modes, including truck transport, freight rail, maritime transport, and air and express delivery services.

The second-largest market share belongs to the logistics industry in Europe. Rising e-commerce trends and a region’s growing reliance on it are driving the market’s rise. Additionally, the European countries are spending money on R&D for the logistics industry. Additionally, the region’s labour pool and prospective infrastructure provide European countries a lucrative opportunity to develop this industry. Additionally, the UK logistics market was the one in Europe with the greatest rate of growth, while the Germany logistics market held the largest market share.



From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Logistics Market is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR growth. This is ascribed to the development of trade networks and the transfer of industrial manufacturing to Asian countries. In 2021, 41.5 million TEUs of container commerce were place within Asia alone, outpacing all other trade lanes. In addition, the India logistics market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China’s logistics market had the greatest market share.

For instance, the India logistics market is expanding at the fastest rate in the sector, despite the logistics industry’s overall 160 billion USD and 22 million people. India is also well-known for its current concentration on development projects and infrastructure growth. Additionally, the country is going through a digital transition, which would probably alter the picture for the Indian market. Asia-Pacific is therefore expected to experience the fastest growth over the projected period of 2022–2030.

