LogMeIn Announces General Availability of Full GoTo Suite in the UK, Germany and Ireland

Addition of new UCC offerings, GoToConnect and GoToRoom, deliver on LogMeIn’s international expansion strategy

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced the general availability of its recently introduced Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect, and video conferencing room solution, GoToRoom. With this launch, all GoTo products are now generally available in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany.

Just six months after bringing together its award-winning suite of UCC solutions under a new GoTo brand, the company now brings the full suite into the European market. Along with its flagship meeting and webinar solutions — GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, both of which are already market-leading solutions in Western Europe, according to Wainhouse Research – the new product portfolio also features the company’s two new products. These include the company’s first ever, fully integrated UCC solution, GoToConnect, as well as the recently announced GoToRoom with Dolby conference room solution. LogMeIn’s UCC portfolio supports over 28 million users a month and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year. Unifying this portfolio of solutions under a singular GoTo brand allows the company to bring together best-in-class meetings, rooms, voice and webinars to better meet the needs of the UCC customer.

“We know that work doesn’t just happen in one office or with one type of communication, and we need to support employees to work around the globe and in a way that suits them best. Most of our GoTo products are already available in over 190 countries and as we looked at international expansion for our new products, the UK, Germany and Ireland were a natural next step,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “We are already a leader in video meetings in Western Europe and have a strong foothold in these countries with offices, data centers and engineers that are building and supporting our products. It only made sense to bring our two newest solutions, GoToConnect and GoToRoom to these countries. Both GoToConnect and GoToRoom bring the reliability, security and power of GoTo to give IT leaders easy to manage tools from a single vendor, and employees access to voice, video, chat and in-room conferencing to allow them to work how and where they want.”

GoToConnect:
GoToConnect offers customers powerful audio, video and screensharing capabilities combined with cloud-based telephony in one seamless experience. GoToConnect is a fully-integrated application for workers to easily connect and communicate – both internally and externally – via a web browser or a downloadable app. GoToConnect integrates the power and reliability of GoToMeeting and Jive to provide users with professional web, audio and video conferencing, presence, VoIP calling, SMS/text messaging, visual voicemail and more all in one application. In addition to the new countries, GoToConnect is also available in the North America, Brazil and Mexico.

GoToRoom:
GoToRoom is a simple, all-in-one solution that easily outfits huddle rooms and medium-sized conference rooms with all the hardware needed to host or attend high quality video meetings through GoToMeeting, all without the need for time-consuming setup or constant IT intervention. GoToRoom is also now available in the United States, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and the Benelux and Nordic regions in addition to the new countries announced today. Through a new collaboration, GoToRoom will combine its easy-to-use, fast, and cost-effective system with Dolby’s best-in-class hardware solutions to turn huddle and conference rooms into high-end video enabled spaces.

The Dolby Voice® solution will help to revolutionize the GoToRoom experience by delivering natural, lifelike meetings as conference rooms become more essential workspaces to collaborate with people inside and outside the office. When using GoToRoom, meeting attendees will be able to experience the spectacular audio delivered by Dolby Voice along with Dolby’s best-in-class, advanced video capabilities, no matter their location or device.

Now seeking new channel partners in Europe
Looking to build upon the success of Jive’s long-running partner program in the United States and LATAM, LogMeIn is now accepting new partners for its Partner Network. Prospective partners will be able to sign up now to sell all LogMeIn UCC products. For more information or to sign up please visit: www.goto.com/connect/partners

For more information on LogMeIn’s full GoTo UCC portfolio, visit: www.goto.com

About LogMeIn’s Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio
A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:
Jen Mathews
[email protected]
+ 1 617-279-2443

 

