LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Exceeds Guidance with Growth Products Increasing 34% Year over Year

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third quarter financial highlights include:

GAAP revenue was $316.9 million

Non-GAAP revenue was $317.2 million, up 2.5% year over year, a 60-basis point improvement from Q2’19

GAAP net income was $5.1 million or $0.10 per share and non-GAAP net income was $68.7 million or $1.39 per share

EBITDA was $82.2 million or 25.9% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $109.3 million or 34.5% of non-GAAP revenue

Cash flow from operations was $83.0 million or 26.2% of non-GAAP revenue, and adjusted free cash flow was $69.6 million or 22.0% of non-GAAP revenue

Total GAAP deferred revenue was $392.8 million

The Company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $119.2 million and $200.0 million of borrowings under its existing credit agreement

The Company’s fastest growing products continued to gain market share with Jive increasing 37% year over year to $37 million and LastPass gaining 64% year over year to $22 million

Third quarter operational highlights include:

Launched the new, video first experience for GoToMeeting, which focuses on delivering a simple, intuitive end-user experience, while giving IT even more control over deployment, management, and security. The product includes industry-leading audio quality, a new meeting hub, powerful meeting diagnostics, and additional AI-powered transcription capabilities

Announced the general availability of GoToConnect and GoToRoom in the UK, Germany and Ireland, making the full GoTo Suite available in those markets

Named to the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for both Unified Communications as a Service and Meeting Solutions

LastPass Identity named the winner of the “Overall ID Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

“Our investments in our growth products continued to pay off in the quarter and enabled us to exceed our guidance. Led by Jive and LastPass, our growth products grew 34% in Q3 and now account for more than a quarter of our revenue,” said Bill Wagner, President and CEO.

“Additionally, we made significant progress strengthening our collaboration products, with the introduction of the next generation of our flagship GoToMeeting product and the launch of GoToConnect into key European markets. We believe both of these milestones are foundational to continue to drive overall growth.”

CFO Retirement in 2020

The Company is also announcing that LogMeIn’s Chief Financial Officer, Ed Herdiech, has informed the Company of his decision to retire in 2020, at a date to be determined. In the interim, Ed has agreed to continue in his role in a full-time capacity in order to help transition his duties and to assist in the hiring and on-boarding of his successor.

“I want to thank Ed for his distinguished service to LogMeIn over the past 13 years, during which time he has helped scale the Company from a small SaaS disruptor to a billion dollar market leader. His leadership and execution have been critical throughout our history, including during our 2009 IPO and our transformational merger with the GoTo business. He has also built a strong team that is the operational backbone of the company. I look forward to working with Ed through his transition in 2020 and we all wish him well as he looks forward to his retirement,” said Bill Wagner.

“I’ve had a great experience at LogMeIn. I’ve enjoyed working with extremely smart people and developing a talented and dedicated team that has supported the business on its path from a start up to a billion-dollar SaaS company,” said Ed Herdiech. “I believe the Company is well-positioned to be a leader in large, forward-leaning markets and I look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of October 24, 2019, the Company is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter 2019 and fiscal year 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 : The Company expects fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP revenue to be in the range of $319 million to $321 million.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $89 million to $90 million, or approximately 28% of GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $111 million, or approximately 34.5% of non-GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $68 million to $69 million, or $1.39 to $1.41 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income excludes an estimated $18 million in stock-based compensation expense, $3 million in acquisition and litigation-related costs, and $60 million of amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, as well as the income tax effect of the above items.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25% and GAAP net income assumes a tax provision of approximately $3 million for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP and GAAP net income per diluted share is based on an estimated 49 million fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Including stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and amortization, and litigation-related expense the Company expects to report GAAP net income in the range of $8 million to $9 million, or $0.15 to $0.17 per diluted share.

Fiscal year 2019 : The Company expects full year 2019 non-GAAP revenue to be in the range of $1.258 billion to $1.260 billion. The Company expects full year 2019 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $1.257 billion to $1.259 billion. Non-GAAP revenue adds back $1 million for the impact of an acquisition accounting adjustment recorded to reduce acquired deferred revenue to the fair value of the remaining obligation.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $312 million to $313 million, or approximately 25% of GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $412 million to $413 million, or approximately 33% of non-GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $257 million, or $5.12 to $5.14 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income adds back the non-GAAP revenue adjustment described above and excludes an estimated $69 million in stock-based compensation expense, $15 million in acquisition and litigation-related costs, $241 million of amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, and $15 million of restructuring charges, as well as the income tax effect of the above items.

Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25% and GAAP net loss for the fiscal year assumes a tax provision of approximately $4 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is based on an estimated 50 million fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding. GAAP net loss per share is based on an estimated 49.6 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Including stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and amortization, litigation-related expense, and restructuring charges, the Company expects to report GAAP net loss in the range of $3 million to $2 million, or $0.06 to $0.04 net loss per share.

Dividend

In accordance with its previously announced capital return plan, the Company will pay a $0.325 per share dividend on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2019. The Company currently has approximately 49 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow.

Non-GAAP revenue excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue.

EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, other (expense) income, net, and depreciation and amortization expense.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue, or GAAP revenue if not different.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition related costs and amortization, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense and includes amortization expense for acquired company internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted in acquisition accounting.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes excludes the tax impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs and amortization, gain on disposition of non-core assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, litigation-related expense, discrete integration related tax impacts, and the tax impact related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and includes the tax impact of amortization expense for acquired company internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted in acquisition accounting.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share reflects the adjustments noted in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP provision for income taxes above.

Adjusted cash flow from operations excludes acquisition retention-based bonus, litigation, restructuring, and acquisition-related payments and transaction and transition-related tax payments.

Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted cash flow from operations excluding purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset additions.

The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant elements that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management of the Company presents its non-GAAP financial measures in connection with its GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in this release.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the progress made on the Company’s strategic initiatives and revenue growth objectives, improvements made to the Company’s competitive positioning, as well as the Company’s financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and fiscal year 2019. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, customer adoption of the Company’s solutions, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the Company’s ability to integrate acquired products or companies, the Company’s ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, adverse economic conditions in general and adverse economic conditions specifically affecting the markets in which the Company operates, the effectiveness of the Company’s cybersecurity measures, the Company’s ability to continue to promote and maintain its brand in a cost-effective manner, the Company’s ability to compete effectively, the Company’s ability to develop and introduce new products and add-ons or enhancements to existing products, the Company’s ability to manage growth, the Company’s ability to attract and retain key personnel, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights, the result of any pending litigation including intellectual property litigation, and other risks detailed in the Company’s other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, September 30, 2018 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,652 $ 119,197 Accounts receivable, net 95,354 80,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,887 81,120 Total current assets 327,893 281,193 Property and equipment, net 98,238 97,005 Operating lease assets – 101,345 Restricted cash, net of current portion 1,840 1,834 Intangibles, net 1,059,988 895,800 Goodwill 2,400,390 2,414,335 Other assets 41,545 61,261 Deferred tax assets 6,059 5,895 Total assets $ 3,935,953 $ 3,858,668 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,447 $ 56,671 Current operating lease liabilities – 17,900 Accrued liabilities 119,379 144,285 Deferred revenue, current portion 369,780 381,635 Total current liabilities 524,606 600,491 Long-term debt 200,000 200,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9,518 11,189 Deferred tax liabilities 201,212 170,378 Non-current operating lease liabilities – 91,407 Other long-term liabilities 25,929 10,077 Total liabilities 961,265 1,083,542 Equity: Common stock 567 572 Additional paid-in capital 3,316,603 3,349,108 Retained earnings 84,043 24,854 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,133 (1,946 ) Treasury stock (428,658 ) (597,462 ) Total equity 2,974,688 2,775,126 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,935,953 $ 3,858,668

LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue $ 308,927 $ 316,941 $ 893,794 $ 937,705 Cost of revenue 72,853 81,230 208,628 239,685 Gross profit 236,074 235,711 685,166 698,020 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,220 39,452 129,256 120,548 Sales and marketing 95,041 110,604 282,599 346,063 General and administrative 37,441 34,954 111,990 103,379 Restructuring charge – 5,172 – 14,602 Gain on disposition of assets – – (33,910 ) – Amortization of acquired intangibles 44,268 39,368 128,698 118,257 Total operating expenses 218,970 229,550 618,633 702,849 Income (loss) from operations 17,104 6,161 66,533 (4,829 ) Interest income 293 299 1,335 1,375 Interest expense (2,033 ) (2,048 ) (4,213 ) (6,317 ) Other income (expense), net (77 ) 180 (403 ) (187 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,287 4,592 63,252 (9,958 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (2,570 ) 516 (14,269 ) (495 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,717 $ 5,108 $ 48,983 $ (10,453 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.94 $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.93 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 51,652 49,265 52,090 49,886 Diluted 52,066 49,368 52,829 49,886

LogMeIn, Inc. Calculation of Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

GAAP Revenue $ 308,927 $ 316,941 $ 893,794 $ 937,705 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 654 230 3,186 978 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 309,581 $ 317,171 $ 896,980 $ 938,683 Calculation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (In thousands, except per share data)

(In thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Net income (loss) from operations $ 17,104 $ 6,161 $ 66,533 $ (4,829 ) Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 654 230 3,186 978 Stock-based compensation expense 15,688 17,611 48,820 50,845 Acquisition related costs 4,698 3,390 19,074 10,261 Restructuring charge – 5,172 – 14,602 Litigation related expenses 199 713 476 1,406 Amortization of acquired intangibles 62,484 60,227 183,086 181,124 Gain on disposition of assets – – (33,910 ) – Effect of acquisition accounting on internally capitalized software development costs (1,505 ) – (7,636 ) – Non-GAAP Operating income 99,322 93,504 279,629 254,387 Interest and other expense, net (1,817 ) (1,569 ) (3,281 ) (5,129 ) Non-GAAP Income before income taxes 97,505 91,935 276,348 249,258 Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes (1) (24,637 ) (23,231 ) (68,811 ) (62,090 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 72,868 $ 68,704 $ 207,537 $ 187,168 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.40 $ 1.39 $ 3.93 $ 3.73 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts 52,066 49,368 52,829 50,198 (1 ) The non-GAAP provision for income taxes reported in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 excludes the tax impact of non-GAAP items, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes a net discrete integration-related tax benefit of $2.0 million as well as a net tax benefit of $2.9 million and $2.2 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Act. Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

GAAP Net income (loss) $ 12,717 $ 5,108 $ 48,983 $ (10,453 ) Add Back: Interest and other expense, net 1,817 1,569 3,281 5,129 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,570 (516 ) 14,269 495 Amortization of acquired intangibles 62,484 60,227 183,086 181,124 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,337 15,795 40,096 47,231 EBITDA 93,925 82,183 289,715 223,526 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 654 230 3,186 978 Stock-based compensation expense 15,688 17,611 48,820 50,845 Gain on disposition of assets – – (33,910 ) – Acquisition related costs 4,698 3,390 19,074 10,261 Restructuring charge – 5,172 – 14,602 Litigation related expenses 199 713 476 1,406 Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,164 $ 109,299 $ 327,361 $ 301,618 EBITDA Margin 30.4 % 25.9 % 32.4 % 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.2 % 34.5 % 36.5 % 32.1 % Calculation of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

GAAP Cash flows from operations $ 73,662 $ 83,001 $ 330,864 $ 286,368 Add Back: Litigation related payments 16 803 1,163 822 Acquisition retention-based bonus 2,486 1,355 3,143 6,581 Restructuring payments – 2,449 – 9,498 Partial tax payment for gain on Xively disposition 4,236 – 4,236 – Transaction related payments (acquisitions and dispositions) 3,120 438 16,794 2,317 Adjusted cash flows from operations 83,520 88,046 356,200 305,586 Purchases of property and equipment (7,960 ) (7,732 ) (21,590 ) (29,813 ) Intangible asset additions (8,276 ) (10,676 ) (26,138 ) (29,421 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 67,284 $ 69,638 $ 308,472 $ 246,352 GAAP Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 23.8 % 26.2 % 36.9 % 30.5 % Adjusted Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 27.0 % 27.8 % 39.7 % 32.6 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 21.7 % 22.0 % 34.4 % 26.2 % Stock-Based Compensation Expense (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue $ 1,278 $ 1,309 $ 3,755 $ 3,590 Research and development (1) 4,174 4,836 14,232 12,825 Sales and marketing (1) 3,492 4,218 11,788 13,212 General and administrative 6,744 7,248 19,045 21,218 Total stock based-compensation $ 15,688 $ 17,611 $ 48,820 $ 50,845 (1 ) The stock-based compensation expense disclosure reported in the table above for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a reclassification from research and development to sales and marketing of $1.4 million ($0.630 million and $0.731 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively).

LogMeIn, Inc. Calculation of Projected 2019 Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 GAAP Revenue $319 – $321 $1,257 – $1,259 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue – 1 Non-GAAP Revenue $319 – $321 $1,258 – $1,260 Calculation of Projected 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $8 – $9 $(3) – $(2) Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue – 1 Stock-based compensation expense 18 69 Acquisition and litigation related costs 3 15 Restructuring charges – 15 Amortization of acquired intangibles 60 241 Income tax effect of non-GAAP items (21) (82) Non-GAAP Net income $68 – $69 $256 – $257 GAAP net income per diluted share, (loss) per share $0.15 – $0.17 $(0.06) – $(0.04) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.39 – $1.41 $5.12 – $5.14 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share 49.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per diluted share 49.0 50.0 Calculation of Projected 2019 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $8 – $9 $(3) – $(2) Add Back: Interest and other (income) expense, net 2 7 Income tax provision (benefit) 3 4 Amortization of acquired intangibles 60 241 Depreciation and amortization expense 16 63 EBITDA $89 – $90 $312 – $313 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue – 1 Stock-based compensation expense 18 69 Acquisition and litigation related costs 3 15 Restructuring charges – 15 Adjusted EBITDA $110 – $111 $412 -$413 EBITDA Margin 28% 25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.5% 33%