LogMeIn Expands GoToConnect Contact Center Offerings

New outbound capabilities and additional inbound features help

enable previously underserved SMBs

BOSTON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today announced new offerings in the Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) space with a new outbound calling solution designed for sales organizations and expanded inbound capabilities. All of these contact center features are fully integrated into LogMeIn’s robust Unified-Communications-as-a-Service platform, GoToConnect.

Businesses depend on how well they engage with prospects and customers, yet many organizations have little to no visibility into how well their agents are handling inbound and outbound customer interactions. GoToConnect’s Contact Center, the only offering purpose-built for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), provides leaders with insight into exactly how many calls are being handled, allows organizations to automatically call back customers who didn’t get to talk to an agent and access tools designed to increase agent effectiveness and productivity so that organizations can easily improve and capitalize on their customer interactions.

With the new outbound solution launched today, GoToConnect adds features such as:

Outbound dialer: Every customer call that hangs up before they speak to an agent is a lost opportunity. If the customer was calling to get help, they leave dissatisfied. If the customer was calling to investigate buying something, a deal is lost. Traditionally businesses, especially SMBs, usually only know about lost deals once they've talked to a caller; they simply don't have full visibility into the calls they missed. GoToConnect's outbound dialer turns abandoned calls into opportunities and provides tools for agents to more efficiently call prospects.

Pre-recorded voicemails: Leaving the same voicemail over and over again is one of the worst parts about outbound telephone campaigns. This feature allows agents to create custom messages for a variety of situations or specific campaigns. With the push of a button agents can leave these messages when they reach a prospect's voicemail, saving valuable time and ensuring a consistent customer experience. With this simple innovation, agents can process more calls and reserve their valuable energy for live customer interactions. SMS chat queues: Agents can now go beyond voice and engage with customers via SMS. Agent managers will also be able to track and view reports to manage the effectiveness of their employees.

Leaving the same voicemail over and over again is one of the worst parts about outbound telephone campaigns. This feature allows agents to create custom messages for a variety of situations or specific campaigns. With the push of a button agents can leave these messages when they reach a prospect’s voicemail, saving valuable time and ensuring a consistent customer experience. With this simple innovation, agents can process more calls and reserve their valuable energy for live customer interactions. SMS chat queues: Agents can now go beyond voice and engage with customers via SMS. Agent managers will also be able to track and view reports to manage the effectiveness of their employees.

“Great customer interactions are the foundation of every successful business – including the nearly 90% of small-to-medium-sized businesses that haven’t yet deployed any Contact Center capabilities. Since its launch last year, GoToConnect Contact Center has helped thousands of previously underserved organizations take better care of their customers, improve visibility and drive better outcomes. We believe that every organization deserves access to simple, cost-effective, and easy-to-use Contact Center capabilities,” said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer for Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “Today’s launch supports our customers by adding new outbound capabilities and additional inbound capabilities to our best-in-class offering, allowing them to engage with their customers in ways that most SMBs never would have been able to with traditional and far too expensive contact center solutions. GoToConnect Contact Center quite literally pays for itself by creating an easy way to connect with prospects to close deals that otherwise would have been lost.”

“Since we started using GoToConnect’s Contact Center capabilities, I am able to manage call flow a lot better. It helps me determine if I need more staff, what my peak times for calls are so I can staff accordingly, as well as improves our call routing process. All of this helps to make sure we are keeping our call abandonment rate as low as possible,” said Greg Micklos, Franchisee Owner, Two Men and a Truck, Pensacola through GoTo’s Partner Team Logic IT of Pensacola. “We chose GoToConnect Contact Center because it maximizes our efficiency, which is a vital key to the success of the business. As our business is expanding, workflow is important to ensuring we are managing our customers correctly, and due to the seasonality of our business, the influx of calls can seem overwhelming. But with the help of GoToConnect Contact Center, we are able to maximize everything from customer service, to job performance, to reporting, which ultimately leads to the success of our business and the satisfaction of our customers.”

In addition to the new outbound solution, GoToConnect has also expanded its existing Contact Center offerings, originally launched in 2020 with updates such as:

Intelligent Call Routing​: Easily match incoming calls to the correct agent, optimizing service delivery and locking in the highest possible customer satisfaction. Also known as skills-based routing, this feature provides businesses with reports on which "skills" are in demand and how well customers with those needs are being handled. Examples of skills include language preference, specific type of issue, or brand a caller wants to speak with within an organization.

Auto-queue callback​: Gives incoming callers the option to opt for a call back, rather than waiting on the line for an agent.

Whether using GoToConnect’s inbound or outbound capabilities, supervisors have the ability to monitor every aspect of their team’s call flow, such as customers in queue, average speed to answer and average talk time. These metrics are presented with up-to-the-second accuracy so managers can quickly resolve issues that come up.

GoToConnect’s Contact Center solutions can be quickly deployed in one day, even while teams are working fully remote, with pricing starting at $30 per agent per month plus the cost of GoToConnect. GoToConnect CCaaS is currently available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, and Australia​. For organizations with rich, enterprise-grade needs, GoTo also partners with NICE inContact.

For more information please visit www.goto.com/connect/contact-center-as-a-service

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

