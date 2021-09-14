Breaking News
LogMeIn Names Patrick McCue as Global Vice President of Channel Sales

Patrick McCue, Global Vice President of Channel Sales at LogMeIn

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today appointed Okta channel veteran, Patrick McCue, as its new Global Vice President of Channel Sales. Patrick will be responsible for leading the company’s high-growth strategy for channel sales and fostering relationships with key partners.

“Our partners are incredibly valuable stakeholders within our organization and we are dedicated to enhancing their experience at every touchpoint and continuing to expand our partner channel,” said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer at LogMeIn. “With Patrick’s knowledge and passion for building and developing partner relationships, we have the potential to reach more customers than ever before and further elevate our partner experience.” 

With over 15 years of channel leadership experience across the software industry, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge about partner ecosystems and customer relationship management to his new role. Patrick joins LogMeIn from Okta (Nasdaq: OKTA), where he spent five years as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Worldwide Partnerships.

“LogMeIn’s mission to unlock the potential of the modern workforce brings an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience with building partner strategy, programs, teams and forging partnerships to deliver strategic solutions,” said Patrick McCue, Global Vice President of Channel Sales, LogMeIn. “I’m incredibly excited to join LogMeIn during a period of extensive growth to help lead this next chapter.”

To learn more about how LogMeIn can help support people and businesses flexible work and security needs, please visit www.logmein.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/746fda87-2e7a-4cd9-958f-a37a07540675

