LogMeIn Once Again Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has once again named LogMeIn a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions*. The company was positioned as a Leader based on two key criteria: completeness of vision and an ability to execute. The placement as a Leader in the 2019 Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant comes just weeks after LogMeIn was named a Challenger in the company’s debut in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

According to Gartner, “Leaders have achieved significant influence and market share relative to their competitors in the meeting solution market, while demonstrating an ability to respond to customers’ needs. Leaders have robust, scalable meeting solutions with a wide range of features to satisfy all meeting scenarios, a large installed base, acceptable financial performance and good distribution. Leaders are doing well today and are prepared for the future.”

“To be named a Leader in yet another Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions just weeks after our debut as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant is something we believe is great validation that our company’s UCC portfolio is one of the strongest and most complete in the market,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “Whether an enterprise needs telephony, messaging, video enabled room hardware and software, video meetings, or a fully integrated UCC product, our GoTo portfolio has a market leading solution to meet their needs.”

In addition to placements in both the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions and 2019 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide, the company was also recognized as a Dec. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions .

About LogMeIn’s Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

