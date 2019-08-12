LogMeIn to Discuss Modern Identity Challenges at ISMG Security Summit

Breaking News
BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogMeIn’s John Bennett, SVP & General Manager of the Identity and Access Management Business, will be a featured speaker at the ISMG Security Summit, taking place August 13-14, 2019 in New York, NY.

Bennett will discuss research on the current state and challenges of managing identity, during the session “Modern Identity: Unifying Access and Authentication ” on August 13th at 2:00pm.

Attendees will learn the most common challenges that businesses face when managing user identity, how to achieve both control for IT and a seamless experience that users expect from their identity solutions, and how current LastPass clients are evaluating identity and access needs at their businesses.

Participants can visit the LastPass by LogMeIn booth to learn more about the new LastPass Identity solution and how it provides simple control and unified visibility across every access point, without the hassle of managing multiple solutions.

About LogMeIn’s Identity & Access Management Portfolio
A recognized leader in Remote Access and Password Management, LogMeIn’s IAM products set the standard for simple and secure access to apps, devices and data. These include award-winning products such as LastPass and LogMeIn Central. Supporting more than 14 million users and 47,000 businesses of all sizes, we are poised to redefine access for a cloud-centric world where an individual’s identity, not their device, is at the core of their experience.

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

