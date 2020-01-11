Breaking News
Logomark Makes an Exclusive Partnership With The Dirty Cookie

Leading promotional products supplier to launch unique patented cookie shots at the 2020 PPAI Expo in Vegas on January 12th, 2020

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Logomark will be introducing The Dirty Cookie product line at the 2020 PPAI Expo in Las Vegas and will be serving the new edible cookie shots with beverages at the show.

America’s favorite snack, milk and cookies, takes an interesting turn. The Dirty Cookie’s cookie shots are cookie “cups” lined with chocolate and are the size of traditional shot glasses.

Logomark’s Senior Vice President of Product Development, Maggie Wheeler says, “The cookie shot is one of the most distinct and unique items I’ve seen in the promotional products industry.”

“It’s a delicious and memorable addition to any corporate catered event, tradeshow hand-out or employee appreciation package, and can be personalized with your company logo printed on sugar paper.”

Shahira Marei, CEO of The Dirty Cookie, started her company from a personal aspiration to build a company that supports its community while offering a unique twist to traditional adult drinkware.

She says, “From the customization options we offer on our cookie shots to the creative freedom I give to my employees, I have worked hard to drive home the idea that anything is possible.”

With a company and brand built on personality, The Dirty Cookie has many well-known fans and clients including Grey’s Anatomy, The Clippers, Sugarfina, Netflix, Universal Studios, MGM, Infiniti and Neiman Marcus.

Logomark is launching with two flavors, chocolate chip and cookies and cream. These cookie shots come in packs of 2, 6, and 12 and have a 3 week of shelf life in room temperature, and a 3-month shelf life when frozen. All cookies are made in Orange County, California and are shipped within 5 days of receiving an order to anywhere in the country.

To learn more about Logomark’s newest items, please visit logomark.com or follow Logomark on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry’s exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry’s leading search platform. For more information on the company’s broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.

 

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
