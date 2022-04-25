Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / London and Washington Must Act to Head Off Genocide in Nigeria

London and Washington Must Act to Head Off Genocide in Nigeria

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Religious Freedom Advocates say Nigeria is Heading Towards Collapse. Thousands sign a petition that calls on the US and UK governments to respond to the ongoing crisis in Nigeria.

Concerned Nigerian citizens signing petition

Concerned Nigerian citizens signing petition
Concerned Nigerian citizens signing petition

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Citizens of the wealthiest nation in Africa endure assaults, kidnappings, and the threat of murder daily, yet their authorities stand down. In today’s Nigeria, citizens no longer believe in their government or its security forces. Instead, they are calling for help from the international community. A joint petition from the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) and the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable’s “Generation NEXT” mobilized concerned citizens, calling on the US and UK governments to meet with them and listen to their concerns. 

“Foreign governments, like the US and UK, have refused to hold the Nigerian government accountable to protect human rights and religious freedom,” stated Ishaya Inuwa, host of the youth wing of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable in Nigeria. He added, “We are using this petition to demand that these foreign governments listen to us and respond to the facts on the ground.” Generation NEXT, the youth of the IRF Roundtable, were instrumental in spreading the petition and garnering nearly 10,000 signatures both online and in-person.

“We have to act now before Nigeria no longer exists,” declared Dr. Gloria Puldu-Samdi, IRF participant and Leah Foundation President. “If we fail to make our voices heard,” she added, “thousands more Nigerians will die at the hands of radicalized terrorists who are slaughtering unarmed citizens.”

This petition will be delivered by their leaders on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to the US Embassy in Abuja and then move to the UK High Commission at 10:30 am WAT. The event will also be streamed live on the ICON-PSJ Media YouTube Channel (https://youtu.be/EMAMLFb5kj0).

Nigeria’s crisis of insurgency coupled with lawlessness due to Fulani militant attacks (also Fulani bandits), and Boko Haram / ISWAP/ Ansaru terrorists who are murdering thousands of defenseless Christians each year. Compounding the problems of insecurity and perpetual corruption, Nigeria is facing an election in 2023. Instability in West Africa requires a stable Nigeria, but experts warn of Nigeria becoming a failed state.

ICON advocates to help the oppressed and minority groups in Nigeria and argues that a destabilized and crisis-ridden Nigeria has a negative impact on development, international security, and the stability of the entire region.

Contact:

Kyle D. Abts, ICON Director
Kyle.Abts@iconhelp.org
405 N. Washington St, Ste 300, 
Falls Church, VA 22046

Related Images

Image 1: Concerned Nigerian citizens signing petition

ICON and IRF Roundtable circulated the petition around Nigeria gaining nearly 10,000 signatures.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Concerned Nigerian citizens signing petition

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.