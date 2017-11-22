Breaking News
Home / Top News / London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors Donation Drive Spreads Cheer to Thousands of Seniors Across Western Canada

London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors Donation Drive Spreads Cheer to Thousands of Seniors Across Western Canada

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Lucille wants for Christmas this year is a fashionable choker necklace so she can give it to her daughter as a gift that will help cover the tracheotomy scar on her neck. Mary just wants peace and love for the world. Roberta is asking for wool so she can continue to knit warm items to help others in need.

These are actual wish list items from seniors and the elderly who are part of the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

“It’s eye-opening to go through the seniors’ wish lists and learn what they have asked for, when many of the items are things we tend to take for granted,” said Perry Lubberding, Store Manager. “It’s very emotional for our staff to see people request Christmas gifts of soap, a can of soup or warm gloves.”

London Drugs stores across Western Canada are partnering with hundreds of low-income, assisted living, or palliative care seniors’ homes and organizations to help make this year’s holidays brighter for the seniors living in our communities.

The program concept originated in BC’s Okanagan with significant growth in Edmonton in 2015. Initially, the program’s goal was to help 40 inner-city seniors. Due to high demand, the program quickly expanded. In Edmonton alone, Stocking Stuffers for Seniors will support 4,000 seniors this Christmas.

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors is something each of our employees can be proud of, and it’s an amazing way for us to connect our generous customers and seniors in our communities during the busy holiday season,” says Lubberding. “To be part of something so special where we get to deliver these items the seniors asked for while also providing a quick visit during an often lonely time of the year, is simply remarkable. We cannot thank our customers enough for joining us to support this effort.”

To support Stocking Stuffers for Seniors, visit any London Drugs between November 20 and December 11 and take a tag with a senior’s wish list from the tree. From there, simply fulfill the items on the list and bring them back to the location in which they picked up the tag. Santa and his volunteer elves will deliver all personalized gifts before Christmas.

10 POPULAR GIFTS FOR SENIORS

– Blankets or throws
– Slippers or socks
– Candy and chocolate
– Coffee or travel mugs
– Warm clothes such as gloves or scarves
– Paper products such as paper towels and tissues
– Gift cards for groceries and toiletries
– Books or magazines
– Board games or puzzles
– Kitchen essentials

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors supporters are being asked to post a photo of their personalized tag to social media using the #StockingStuffers4Seniors hashtag to be entered to win a special prize package from London Drugs as thanks for their support of our seniors.

About London Drugs
Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs currently has 80 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,000 people and carries a diverse range of health and consumer electronic products. With its strong commitment to innovation and customer appreciation, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

For media inquiries please contact:

Wendy Hartley
Phone: 604-817-2758
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.