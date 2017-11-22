London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors Donation Drive Spreads Cheer to Thousands of Seniors Across Western Canada

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Lucille wants for Christmas this year is a fashionable choker necklace so she can give it to her daughter as a gift that will help cover the tracheotomy scar on her neck. Mary just wants peace and love for the world. Roberta is asking for wool so she can continue to knit warm items to help others in need.

These are actual wish list items from seniors and the elderly who are part of the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

“It’s eye-opening to go through the seniors’ wish lists and learn what they have asked for, when many of the items are things we tend to take for granted,” said Perry Lubberding, Store Manager. “It’s very emotional for our staff to see people request Christmas gifts of soap, a can of soup or warm gloves.”

London Drugs stores across Western Canada are partnering with hundreds of low-income, assisted living, or palliative care seniors’ homes and organizations to help make this year’s holidays brighter for the seniors living in our communities.

The program concept originated in BC’s Okanagan with significant growth in Edmonton in 2015. Initially, the program’s goal was to help 40 inner-city seniors. Due to high demand, the program quickly expanded. In Edmonton alone, Stocking Stuffers for Seniors will support 4,000 seniors this Christmas.

“Stocking Stuffers for Seniors is something each of our employees can be proud of, and it’s an amazing way for us to connect our generous customers and seniors in our communities during the busy holiday season,” says Lubberding. “To be part of something so special where we get to deliver these items the seniors asked for while also providing a quick visit during an often lonely time of the year, is simply remarkable. We cannot thank our customers enough for joining us to support this effort.”

To support Stocking Stuffers for Seniors, visit any London Drugs between November 20 and December 11 and take a tag with a senior’s wish list from the tree. From there, simply fulfill the items on the list and bring them back to the location in which they picked up the tag. Santa and his volunteer elves will deliver all personalized gifts before Christmas.

10 POPULAR GIFTS FOR SENIORS

– Blankets or throws

– Slippers or socks

– Candy and chocolate

– Coffee or travel mugs

– Warm clothes such as gloves or scarves

– Paper products such as paper towels and tissues

– Gift cards for groceries and toiletries

– Books or magazines

– Board games or puzzles

– Kitchen essentials

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors supporters are being asked to post a photo of their personalized tag to social media using the #StockingStuffers4Seniors hashtag to be entered to win a special prize package from London Drugs as thanks for their support of our seniors.

