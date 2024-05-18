London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded former President Trump a racist, a sexist and a homophobe as he urged his own Labour Party to do more to “call him out.”
Ahead of the presidential election in November, the U.K.’s Labour Party appears to be working to strengthen its relationship with Republicans should Trump take back the White House. However, Khan, a fierce Trump critic, insists the party “shouldn’t be literally rolling out a red carpet for a state visit.”<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- London mayor urges foreign leaders to condemn Trump as racist, sexist, homophobic - May 18, 2024
- Swing state voters tell NYT why they’re ditching Biden for Trump in 2024 - May 18, 2024
- Catholic group questions NFL’s commitment to ‘inclusion’ after response to player’s religious speech - May 18, 2024