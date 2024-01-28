EXCLUSIVE: The lone House Republican endorsing former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for president is insisting he’s with the White House hopeful until the end, however the contentious race concludes.

“I’ve had a lot of calls to abandon her — switch. Look, I’ll be with her as long as she stays there,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital Friday. “I don’t care that I’m just one. … I don’t care if the whole cau

[Read Full story at source]