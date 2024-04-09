A Republican Texas congresswoman is urging New York police officers to pack their bags and head to Texas, offering them a state free of “pro-criminal” politicians that backs the blue and can offer a better quality of life.

Rep, Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, has put out an ad in the New York Post urging police officers in the Empire State to “escape New York and move to Texas!”

In the ad, she cites the death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller — who was fatally sho

[Read Full story at source]