LONG ISLAND PLASTIC SURGICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES JOURNALIST AND BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR, JOAN LUNDEN, AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR THEIR NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER SUMMIT WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019

The Breast Cancer Summit Will Provide Life-Changing Information and Resources to The Long Island Community

Joan Lunden Photo 2019 Breast Cancer Summit Keynote Speaker, Joan Lunden

Garden City, NY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG), the largest and longest-running private plastic surgery group in the United States, is honored to announce that award-winning journalist, women’s health advocate, and breast cancer survivor, Joan Lunden, will be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Breast Cancer Summit on Wednesday, October 2nd, at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow from 8AM to 1PM.

This free Breast Cancer Summit will be dedicated and open to community members interested in learning more about critical topics including surgical and reconstructive options for patients, breast-implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), strategies for balancing work with cancer treatment, how to approach nutrition when fighting cancer, and more. The program will be hosted by Stacey Sager of WABC-TV Eyewitness News with Lunden providing the much-anticipated keynote address.

“As a practice Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is dedicated to supporting the breast cancer community,” began Tommaso Addona, MD, FACS, President of LIPSG. “However, in 2011 we decided to expand our efforts beyond the operating room by creating an interactive resource for patients, their families, and medical providers to discuss the latest updates surrounding the topic of breast cancer. Since that time the now annual Breast Cancer Summit has become an area of both dedication and pride for our organization. This year we look forward to hosting another informative event that supports the entire breast cancer community at every leve Joan Lunden Photo 2019 Joan Lunden Photo 2019l of the journey.”

For additional updates and added speakers, please visit www.breastcancersummit.com

About Joan Lunden

An award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and women’s health & wellness advocate, Joan Lunden has been a trusted voice in American homes for more than 30 years. For nearly two decades, Lunden greeted viewers each morning on Good Morning America bringing insight to the day’s top stories. As the longest running female host ever on early morning television, Lunden reported from 26 countries, covered 5 presidents, 5 Olympics, and kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, their families, and their health. In June of 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. An eternal optimist, Lunden wanted to turn her diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir Had I Known; A Memoir of Survival, which documents her battle, and reflects on her life and career. Lunden is the face of Amgen’s At Home With Joan campaign which educates people about the effects of chemotherapy, she advocates for patients on Capitol Hill, and actively communicates with the cancer community through her social media and on her website, JoanLunden.com.

About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)

2018 marked the 70th anniversary of LIPSG. The practice currently comprises 20 plastic surgeons. Having performed over 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures, and being the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, LIPSG has made a commitment to provide education, create awareness, and take leadership on the subject of breast cancer and reconstruction. LIPSG’s main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, Westchester, and Huntington. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.

