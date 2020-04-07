Long lines and frustration as Wisconsinites brave voting amid pandemic

Despite a last-minute court battle and a stay-at-home order, thousands of Wisconsin voters on Tuesday braved the coronavirus outbreak to wait six feet apart in lines for hours and cast ballots in the state’s presidential primary and local elections.
