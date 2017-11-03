Long lines for iPhone X help push Apple shares to record high

SYDNEY/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lines formed outside Apple Inc stores across the world on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, signaling stronger demand for the 10th anniversary version of the premium smartphone than the last two iterations.
