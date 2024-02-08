Longshot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign.
Williamson announced that she will no longer be pursuing the White House in 2024 in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.
“I read a quote the other day that said that sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too, and so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty and I want all of you who s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Longshot Biden challenger Marianne Williamson drops out of race: ‘Much to be grateful for’ - February 7, 2024
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says migrant overflow site already nearly filled to capacity - February 7, 2024
- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey nominates former romantic partner to state’s high court - February 7, 2024