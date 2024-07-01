Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin, who served with President Biden in Congress for over 20 years, is calling on Democrats to pressure the president into bowing out of the 2024 race following his widely panned debate performance.

Harkin told Julie Gammack’s Iowa Potluck following the debate that voter perception is that Trump is the candidate best “able to take command of a situation and control the outcome.”

“Of course, Trump’s answers were meandering, gobbl

[Read Full story at source]