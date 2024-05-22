Thirteen-term U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, won the Republican primary on Tuesday in his re-election effort for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.
The Republican has represented the Gem State in Congress for 13 consecutive terms, advancing Tuesday night to face Idaho Falls Democrat David Roth, who is unopposed, in the general election in November.
Simpson has represented the district since the late 1990s, but his career in politics stretches back to when he served on t
