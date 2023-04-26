Winning entries were strategic B2B tech PR and SEO client campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it won two Hermes Creative Awards for strategic PR and search engine optimization (SEO) campaigns for its clients Aqua Security and Sopheon. Both wins exemplify Look Left’s well-earned reputation as a creative agency that finds unconventional ways to champion its clients with quantifiable results.

Gold Award

Look Left earned the Gold Award for its PR campaign for Aqua Security. The campaign centered around a single stat about the software supply chain security landscape, which turned into the most successful media relations campaign in company history. Supporting a broader integrated marketing campaign, it was an influential pipeline driver. Results included:

40 deals influenced for Aqua, with annual contracts worth millions of dollars

175 media hits globally

181 total backlinks generated from media, vendors and other informational websites

“The cybersecurity market is extremely noisy and constantly changing. Media are bombarded with PR pitches and late breaking news,” said Matthew Richards, CMO, Aqua Security. “Thanks to Look Left, this PR campaign not only helped our brand make headlines, it provided insightful and educational data to security practitioners around the world.”

Platinum Award

The company earned the Platinum Award for its SEO work with client Sopheon. The SEO strategy resulted in a remarkable increase in traffic to Sopheon’s website, along with raised brand awareness and a measurable cut into its competitor’s organic traffic. Results included:

24% increase in top 20 ranking keywords

54% increase in organic impressions

140% increase in blog organic pageviews

“Look Left’s content and SEO expertise raised our visibility to unprecedented heights, even during a rapid product expansion and a complex website migration,” Greg Coticchia, Sopheon CEO.

The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest global creative competitions. It recognizes the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

“Our team not only excels at creating clever campaigns and strategies, we also push beyond the creative to make a measurable impact for our clients to help them punch above their weight,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “Campaigns like these wouldn’t be possible without the deep partnerships we have with our clients, and Aqua and Sopheon are two great examples of success we see with true collaboration.”

To learn more about Look Left Marketing's winning campaigns for Aqua and Sopheon , visit our website.

