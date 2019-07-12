Looking at a Screen? Better Get Twinlab Blutein

Blutein Gummies for Adults and Children Twinlab has developed a gummy supplement with clinically studied ingredients for both adults and children called Blutein Gummies, designed to protect eyes of all ages from potentially harmful blue light damage, which are the wavelengths emitted from device screens.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The advancement of digital technology has dramatically changed the audience for eye health and long-term associated risk of retinal damage from conditions such as macular degeneration. Once thought to be a health issue only for older adults, children may be at risk of higher damage since their eyes absorb more blue light than adults. Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TLCC) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) has developed a gummy supplement with clinically studied ingredients for both adults and children called Blutein Gummies , designed to protect eyes of all ages from potentially harmful blue light damage, which are the wavelengths emitted from device screens.

On average most adults spend 10.5 hours in front of a screen, while children average 6.5 hours of screen time a day. Blue light is emitted from smartphones, computers, televisions, tablets, artificial light and even sunlight. Laboratory studies have shown that too much exposure to blue light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina, which could lead to vision problems and interfere with natural sleep and wake cycles. Macular degeneration is the deterioration of the macula, the small central area of the eye’s retina that controls detailed vision such as facial recognition, fine reading, computer use and television watching. The macula can be protected from blue light by limiting screen time and sunlight by using sunglasses.

“Short-term effects of blue light related to digital eyestrain can cause dry eyes, blurred vision, eyestrain, fatigue, increased frequency of headaches and difficulty sleeping, but long-term effects may risk damage to delicate retinal cells leading to vision problems like age-related macular degeneration,” said Dr. Rudrani Banik , a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in integrative approaches to vision health. “We live in a digital world and are constantly exposed to more and more screen time and children may be at higher risk of blue light retinal damage than adults.”

A published study estimates that 50% or more of computer users experience symptoms of digital eyestrain with six or more hours of daily digital device use. According to one study , a child’s lens absorbs less short-wavelength light than the adult lens, allowing more blue light to reach a child’s retina. Generation Z (those born after 1995) will be the first generation to have been exposed to digital devices their entire lifetime. Banik says this could be problematic since the long-term consequences of blue light exposure in children are not well understood.

Studies suggest that nutrition can also play a protective role in eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin are two carotenoids from the beta-carotene family that are found in high concentration in parts of the retina where they help protect the eye against blue light. By absorbing the blue light, these carotenoids protect the retina by acting as a nutritional filter of blue light.

“Lutein and zeaxanthin are two very important nutrients that we simply do not get enough of through our regular diet,” said Banik, who runs Envision Health NYC, a concierge practice specializing in eye health, neurological conditions, and migraine headaches. “Supplementing with 10-20 mg of lutein and 2-4 mg of zeaxanthin isomers is important for protective eye health and visual eyestrain in both children and adults.”

Twinlab Ocuguard Blutein Gummies for adults and children use the clinically studied lutein and zeaxanthin isomers, Lutemax2020 , sourced from marigold flower extract. In studies, it has been shown to reduce eye fatigue and strain, in addition to increasing the amount of optical pigment density. Blutein Gummies are tasty, making it easy to take for children and adults. They do not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or gluten. They are vegan and pectin based (versus gelatin based). Now available at Walgreens and other retailers online and in-store, the recommended dose for children is one gummy per day and two gummies per day for adults. Suggested retail price on both supplements is $24.99 (60-count bottle). Learn more at: https://twinlab.tlcchealth.com/blutein/ .

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (“TLCC”) is the parent holding company of Twinlab Consolidation Corp., an industry-focused health and wellness company committed to developing top brands. TLCC has a portfolio of products that are made in America using the finest ingredients from around the world. In addition to its namesake brand, Twinlab®, established in 1968, TLCC, through TCC and its subsidiaries, also manufactures and sells other well-known category leaders including the Metabolife® line of diet and energy products; the Twinlab® Fuel line and newly launched REAAL® sports nutrition products; Alvita® teas, established in 1922 as a single-herb tea line; and premium nutritional and anti-aging/wellness supplements under the award winning Reserveage™ Nutrition family of brands. TCC also owns NutraScience Labs, an award-winning contract manufacturer. Visit www.tchhome.com for more information.

