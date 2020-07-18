Looking for a new job in Colorado? Monarch Casino Resort Spa in cool, beautiful Black Hawk is hiring hundreds of new Team Members!

Breaking News
Monarch Casino Resort Spa is hiring immediately for positions in hotel/hospitality, food and beverage, security and housekeeping

Black Hawk, Colorado, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monarch Casino Resort Spa is hiring hundreds of new Team Members to work in its newly-expanded luxury gaming resort nestled in the Rocky Mountains of beautiful Black Hawk, Colorado. This is great news for anyone whose COVID-19 unemployment benefits are coming to an end this month, or anyone looking for a great new career with a stable hospitality company.

Monarch Casino is nearly ready to open its luxurious, mountain modern 23-story resort hotel, an array of delicious new dining destinations including the white tablecloth Monarch Chophouse, and an expanded gaming floor with 24-hour red-hot gaming action. 

If you’d like to join the Monarch Casino Resort Spa team on the ground floor of this exciting expansion, come dressed to impress and ready to be hired on the spot to Monarch’s upcoming jobs fairs: 

  • When: Saturday, July 18th, 10 am – 3 pm
  • Where: Sheraton Denver West Hotel, 360 Union Blvd, Lakewood CO, 80228

 

  • When: Thursday, July 23rd, 10 am –  3pm
  • Where: Sheraton Denver West Hotel, 360 Union Blvd, Lakewood CO. 80228

Can’t make it in person? All of these positions are available now on Monarch Casino’s careers page!

 

The sky’s the limit for your future at Monarch Casino Resort Spa! As a Monarch Casino Resort Spa member, you’ll receive the best benefits in the industry including:

  • 401k + company match
  • Health benefit insurance package (health, dental, vision, life insurance, short term disability) after 90 days
  • Relocation assistance
  • 1 week PTO at 6 months and a 2nd week at 1 year
  • 6 observed holidays
  • Hiring bonus
  • One free meal per shift
  • Subsidized transportation options
  • Much more!

During the COVID-19 crisis, Monarch Casino did not lay off any Team Members. Furloughed Team Members kept all of their health insurance coverage when they needed it most. In a continuing commitment to Team Member health and safety, all prospective Team Members will receive free COVID-19 tests and orientation before beginning work. 

In the month since Monarch Casino Resort Spa reopened after the COVID-19 closure, guest and Team Member health and safety has remained a top priority. The MicroShield 360 Service imparts a 2 step process: (1) Application of MicroShield 360 Renew which kills Human Coronavirus and is on the EPA approved N List for Emerging Pathogens (2) Application of MicroShield 360 Antimicrobial Coating which imparts durable biostatic activity of a wide variety of substrates. All Team Members and guests are required to wear masks. In addition, temperature checks and health and wellness questions are required for everyone entering Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is conveniently located just a short drive from Denver, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

