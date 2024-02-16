VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the “Company”) (CBOE Canada: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N) is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to “Metasphere Labs Inc.” from “Looking Glass Labs Ltd.” and begin trading on the Cboe Canada Inc. (the “Cboe”) under the new name at the market open on February 29, 2024. The Company will also concurrently change its stock symbol to “LABZ” from “NFTX” on the Cboe.
