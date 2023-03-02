The video communication platform for asynchronous work joins the ranks of OpenAI, Airtable, Canva., and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Loom has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The video communication platform for asynchronous work was listed among the Top 50 overall and No. 1 on the list of Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“In 2022, we doubled down on our mission to empower effective communication via video messages at work,” said Loom co-founder and CEO, Joe Thomas. “Every person on Loom’s team contributes to our goal to deliver a lovable, iconic product that delights customers and drives real value through better day-to-day communication. The inclusion on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list is a testament to our team, and the very real impact we’re delivering to Loom’s 20M+registered users.”

Loom hit significant milestones in 2022. The platform today counts more than 20 million users, including more than 350,000 businesses. Users have recorded more than 1.1 billion minutes across 215 million Looms. Engagement also continued to grow in 2022, with 800 million Looms watched on the platform totalling over 3.6 billion minutes. Customers like Tide, Brex, and LaunchDarkly saw Loom’s impact via the reduction of unnecessary meetings, improved team connection, and increased knowledge-sharing across teams. In fact, 95% of users say they reuse Looms as institutional knowledge and 64% of users say they feel more connected to teammates using Loom.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

