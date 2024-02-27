There are blockbuster weeks on Capitol Hill, and then there are weeks like this one.
Hunter Biden is testifying. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is explaining. A partial government shutdown is looming.
“Congress hasn’t even finished our deadlines from the previous fiscal year. I mean, Oct. 1 was the deadline,” fumed Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on FOX Business. “Before I was in Congress, I was in manufacturing. And if you were making bad parts, you would at le
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Looming shutdowns, Hunter’s testimony, maybe an impeachment: Congress’ blockbuster week - February 27, 2024
- Biden admin faces bipartisan backlash for allowing beef imports from Paraguay: ‘Cutting corners’ - February 27, 2024
- McCaul threatens to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress for ‘withholding’ key Afghanistan documents - February 27, 2024