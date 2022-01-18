Breaking News
LoRa Alliance® Accelerates LoRaWAN® Certification with Expanded LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool Capabilities

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it has significantly enhanced LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) functionality with the addition of numerous new testing capabilities. This expands the self-testing that end-device manufacturers can perform to validate end-device performance before seeking formal certification from a LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House (ATH). The ability to self-test significantly accelerates the certification process while offering much greater return on investment (ROI) savings.

“A strong certification program is a must for any global standard to be successful,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The LoRa Alliance continuously enhances its certification program to ensure certification testing tools are robust while also minimizing the time and cost required to certify. RFPs and tenders for IoT deployments are increasingly requiring LoRaWAN certification. These enhancements to the LCTT make it easier than ever for end-device manufacturers to validate reliability and interoperability, thereby accelerating deployment effectiveness and enabling massive scale.”

New testing capabilities incorporated in to the LCTT include:

  • LoRaWAN Layer 2 (L2) – v1.0.2 and v1.0.4 Specifications, including:
    • Class A, B and C
    • Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS)
    • Back-off retransmission
    • Certification by similarity
    • Regional Parameters V1.02 and 1.03
    • OTAA/ABP
    • Adaptive Data Rate
    • Transmit Power Control
    • Confirmed/Unconfirmed Frame Tests
    • Receive Window Tests
    • Cryptography Tests
    • Add/Modify Channel Tests
    • Retransmission of Confirmed Frames

Benefits of using the LCTT include:

  • An accelerated certification process: manufacturers debug and finalize their end-devices prior to starting the formal certification process
  • Significant cost savings— time, labor and money—to manufacturers who do not need to build their own test tools
  • Assurance to customers that certified end-devices are reliable within their networks, where channel plans are supported or when roaming
  • Future-proofing of end-devices through demonstrated interoperability
  • Ability to quickly meet expectations of LoRaWAN network operators, who require certification when deploying rapid and large-scale solutions
  • End-device testing is currently supported in most countries worldwide and continues to grow
  • 17 test houses worldwide support LoRaWAN certification testing

LoRa Alliance members’ certified products will be listed in the alliance’s LoRaWAN Showcase. The Showcase is the official listing of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices and provides manufacturers global product visibility to grow their businesses. Each member receives one free LCTT license with their membership and may purchase additional ones. Learn more about LoRaWAN certification and how to obtain your LCTT license on our website.

About LoRa Alliance®
The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 165 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance,® LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58946c0b-5bc9-41d8-bfda-5e40e754b81e

