LoRa Alliance® Announces 2021 Contribution Award Winners; Members Honored for Their Achievements in Advancing the LoRaWAN® Standard

LoRa Alliance® 2021 Contribution Award Winners The LoRa Alliance® announced the winners of its annual Contribution Awards during a live ceremony at the LoRaWAN World Expo.

FREMONT, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced the winners of its annual Contribution Awards during a live ceremony at the LoRaWAN World Expo. The awards recognize individuals and companies for their leadership, service, and contributions to the LoRa Alliance over the past year.

“Every year I am energized by reviewing our members’ contributions to advancing the LoRaWAN standard. This year is no exception,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “2021 was truly a breakthrough year for LoRaWAN: It was accepted as a standard by ITU-T, became the leader for LPWAN networking, and led in global deployments at scale. These achievements are only possible thanks to the support and hard work of our members, and I am proud to celebrate them today.”

This year’s full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Olivier Beaujard: Senior Director, LoRa Ecosystem, Semtech; Secretary and Member of the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors; Chair of the Regulatory and Roadmap Workgroups, LoRa Alliance

Olivier Hersent: Founder & CTO, Actility; Member of the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors

Corporate Award

Everynet BV was recognized for its work to increase the footprint of LoRaWAN across the world, making massive IoT more accessible in many countries, including Indonesia, Italy, UK, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and the United States, among others, and advancing LoRaWAN roaming. Within the LoRa Alliance, Everynet contributed to the development of DLMS over LoRaWAN, participates actively in events, and is engaged in multiple LoRa Alliance Workgroups and Task Forces.

Leadership Award

Sandoche Balakrichenan: Head of R&D Partnerships, Afnic; Chair of the Academia Workgroup, LoRa Alliance

Tony Tilbrook: CTO/COO, National Narrowband Network Communications (NNNCo); Asia-Pacific Regional Vice Chair and Chair of the Smart Cities Workgroup, LoRa Alliance

Distinguished Service Award

Jeanette Aaron: Senior Director for Client Strategy at MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Member of the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors

Rémi Demerlé: Alliance Partnerships and Marketing Director for LoRa Ecosystem, Semtech; Chair of the Smart Utilities Workgroup and Chair of the IPv6 over LoRaWAN Task Force, LoRa Alliance

Rémi Lorrain: Global LoRaWAN Networks Director, Semtech; Network Operator Forum Chair and EMEA Regional Vice Chair, LoRa Alliance

Constantine Nfor: Engineer, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, Inc.

Ramez Soss: Senior RF Expert and Wireless Product Manager, Actility

Team Award

Actility and Arad Technologies, who worked together over three years to get LoRaWAN approved by the Ministry of Communication in Israel

Standards Development Organization (SDO) Task Force Team, which secured LoRaWAN’s acceptance as an international standard by ITU Olivier Beaujard, Semtech, lead; Olivier Dubuisson, Orange; Dave Kjendal, Senet; Olivier Seller, Semtech; Alper Yegin, Actility



Innovation Award

Acklio, for pioneering SCHC compression technology and its support of the LoRa Alliance’s work to standardize LoRaWAN over internet protocol, significantly expanding the market for LoRaWAN

Actility, for leading the development of LoRaWAN roaming and being the first network vendor to implement, interoperate, and commercially deploy this feature

In 2021, Senet and Helium collaborated to deliver the first and most densely deployed commercial nationwide LoRaWAN network in the United States, providing coverage to more than 2,000 cities, at key shipping ports, across major logistics corridors, and in agricultural areas throughout the U.S.

Thingy IoT, for positioning LoRaWAN as the go-to-connectivity solution in remote research and smart agriculture, including deployment of a distributed smoke and environmental monitoring network covering the U.S. West Coast in 2021

From Our Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Olivier Beaujard

“Recognizing over five years of dedication of growing the LPWAN ecosystem, I feel honored to receive this prestigious award. Through Semtech’s joint cooperation with LoRa Alliance, one of the fastest-growing technology alliances driving the LoRaWAN standard as the leading open global standard for the Internet of Things, we are providing more choices for our customers,” said Beaujard. “I am proud to be associated with the LoRa Alliance and to continue strengthening the ecosystem with the LoRaWAN standard and Semtech’s LoRa® technology.”

Olivier Hersent

“My gratitude goes to all the members of the Alliance who contribute every day to this dream of pervasive connectivity,” said Hersent. “It has been an amazing journey from our early days brainstorming sessions with Nicolas Sornin and Thorsten Kramp 8 years ago… all the way to the LoRaWAN World Expo today with all of the top industry players and a booming ecosystem. I think our key innovation has been to enable seamless collaboration both horizontally with roaming between private and public networks, and vertically with end-to-end secure activation of devices. Preserving this collaborative spirit across the ecosystem is Actility’s priority moving forward.”

From Our Corporate Award Winner

Everynet

“The Everynet team is honored to receive the Corporate Award,” stated Lawrence Latham, Everynet CEO. “We share the LoRa Alliance’s commitment to the growth and promotion of LoRaWAN globally and are proud that the expansion of our national networks around the world is playing a key role in that effort. Everynet has been an active member of the LoRa Alliance since its inception, and we look forward to continuing our support of the Alliance in the years to come.”

To learn more about LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance, and the benefits of membership, and to keep up with the alliance’s latest developments, please follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit our website.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks. All other product and company names are trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faaef9d7-5292-4d80-8985-543005b549b4

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Kiterocket Stephanie Quinn, LoRa Alliance PR +1 480 316 8370 squinn@kiterocket.com